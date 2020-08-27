Another Report Claims Bindi Irwin Is Having Twins

The source continues, saying that when Irwin found out she was having twins, she was in “total shock” but excited at the same time. The story continues that Irwin’s mother, Terri, was overcome with emotion when she first heard the news. “She couldn’t hold back the happy tears,” the source states, adding that Irwin believes her late father, Steve, would be thrilled as well. “She knows Steve’s looking down on her and beaming with pride,” the unnamed insider continues. The outlet further states that while the newlyweds haven’t learned the sex of the babies yet, the tipster claims the couple wants a boy and a girl, and they plan to name the boy after Irwin’s father.