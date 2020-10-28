Anne Hathaway Was Pregnant On The Set Of 'The Witches' – How Did She Hide It?

Anne Hathaway just spilled some fun news about her 11-month-old son, Jack—he’s one of the stars of The Witches!
During a virtual appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 37-year-old actress revealed that she was pregnant during the filming of her latest flick. “Technically, he’s all over that performance,” the brunette beauty said of her role in the Robert Zemeckis fantasy-comedy, which dropped on HBO Max on October 22 and is being released in select movie theaters today.
A remake of the classic Roald Dahl novel of the same name, The Witches stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Chris Rock. It’s the second film adaptation of Dahl’s book, following a 1990 movie starring Anjelica Huston.
The film follows the adventures of a young boy and his grandmother as they courageously fight a crafty coven of evil witches. Led by the Grand High Witch—who’s played by Hathaway—the coven hatches a diabolical plan to rid the world of children once and for all.
So how did Hathaway pull off playing the nefarious Grand High Witch with a baby in her belly? “Oh I don’t know, sometimes I had doubts,” the Les Misérables actress quipped.
Then she admitted that dealing with her clothing was one of the hardest parts, especially when the film’s costume designer shared her vision for the witch’s wardrobe. "She goes, 'I really want you to have a really tight waist.'" Hathaway explained. "And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, 'Mmm, no. No, I don't think so. No.' And she was like, 'Well, why?' And I was like, 'Eh, you know, I just know myself.' I'm scrambling for a reason."
The star elaborated: "And I'm like, 'I just know myself and I know that I won't be as free. I won't be as free if I'm constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose'.”
That’s some quick thinking, Ms. Hathaway!
Hathaway, 37, is married to actor and film producer Adam Shulman. Jack is the couple’s second child, after the birth of their son Jonathan in 2016. You can check out more of her interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest below.