Anne Hathaway Shares The Cutest Throwback Pic In Honor Of New Movie 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway has just shared a throwback pic that proves she was born to play the lead in The Witches.
The 37-year-old actress recently posted a childhood Halloween photo on her Instagram account where she's dressed in black and donning a pointy witch hat. A rainbow clown wig adds a little silliness, but the younger version of Hathaway still does her best to give the camera a wicked mug.
Hathaway's post is definitely a clever way to promote her latest film. Directed and produced by Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Polar Express), The Witches is a remake of the 1990 cult classic that starred Anjelica Huston. Both are based on the 1983 children's dark fantasy book by Roald Dahl. In the new version, Hathaway plays the Grand High Witch, a villain who devises an evil scheme to transform children into mice.
The Witches also stars Octavia Spencer as a grandmother who's trying to save the day. And look for Stanley Tucci, Hathaway's former co-star in 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada, who plays the role of a hotel manager. Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock contribute voice roles as well.
Reviews are mixed, but critics have generally agreed that Hathaway is fantastic. And according to an interview with PEOPLE, it sounds like she had a lot of fun stepping into the role.
"The Grand High Witch was a total collaboration between costumes, hair and make-up, the writers, my dialect coach, the effects department, stunts, [director] Bob Zemeckis and myself," said Hathaway. "She is such a weirdo—so silly and over the top—and everyone had to work together to be on the same page so it felt big and entertaining but never too much."
The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, but like most big productions, it switched to a more quarantine-friendly option. The Witches premieres tomorrow on HBO Max.