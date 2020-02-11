How Anne Hathaway ‘Knew’ She’d Marry Her Husband The First Time She Saw Him

By Elyse Johnson |

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Andrew Shulman, have been married since 2012. The couple began dating in 2008 and married in a private ceremony among 150 guests in Big Sur California. Most recently, the actress announced the birth of their second child after struggling with infertility for quite some time. Despite this, the actress and her husband seem to have a successful Hollywood marriage. The Princess Diaries star was never one to speak too much on her private life. When it comes to her husband, however, she just can’t hold back how she feels about him.

Shulman is also an actor and businessman, who co-owns a jewelry brand called James Banks Design. Shulman appeared in several projects, most notably; The West Wing, American Dreams, and Ricki and the Flash. Shulman also worked on films with his wife. The pair teamed up to produce the films: Song One and The Shower. When it comes to couples working together in Hollywood, it can sometimes cause conflict. For Hathaway, that couldn’t seem further from the truth.

Anne Hathaway And Andrew Shulman’s Romantic Love Story

Hathaway revealed that she knew Shulman was the “love of her life” the moment she met him. The couple met at the Palm Springs Festival and they had a friend in common. Hathaway confided to that friend that Shulman was the man she was going to marry. “I was just very honest with him. I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time… I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him,” Hathaway said in an interview with Bazaar Magazine.

Hathaway also credits her husband for “changing her” and making her be more comfortable with herself. “He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably. I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me,” Hathaway gushed. Friends of the couple seem to agree! Emily Blunt, who became a very close friend of the actress after they starred in The Devil Wears Prada together, was quoted saying that Shulman has been [Hathaway’s] “greatest accomplishment.”

Jason Sudeikis, a former costar of Hathaway’s, also had the same sentiments. “It’s been nice to see her relinquish the constraints of what other people might think and feel about her,” Sudeikis commented. It’s great that the couple not only has the support of each other, but the support of their friends.

In February 2018, OK! claimed that Shulman and Hathaway were having problems in their marriage. The tabloid reported that the couple were fighting over where to live while Hathaway was filming a movie. Gossip Cop looked into the report and discovered it was false. We reached out to the actress’ rep, who told us the spouses, “spend equal time on both coasts, dependent on where she might need to film.” The tabloid was just trying to sow discord in an effort to sell their gossip rag.