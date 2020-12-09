Anna Paquin Responds To 'True Blood' Reboot Rumors

True Blood was a massive cultural phenomenon and drew millions to HBO in the late 2000s, and according to a new report, a new take on the show is already in the works. The news comes as somewhat of a surprise due to the fact that the vampire-centric program concluded just six years ago. Anna Paquin herself seemed taken aback by the report.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is running the production, putting him in charge of yet another reboot alongside Pretty Little Liars. True Blood creator Alan Ball serves as an executive producer, and NOS4A2 writer Jamie O'Brien will write the pilot of the new True Blood with Aquirre-Sacasa. Paquin, who played Sookie Stackhouse in the show's original run, apparently knew nothing about the reboot and took to Twitter with a response:
True Blood originally ran for seven seasons and was one of HBO's biggest properties before the streaming wars began. With HBO Max currently battling it out with other major streaming companies, it seems like the network is looking to its past successes for future content. It's currently unknown as to whether or not any of the extensive original cast will take part in the new iteration, but given Paquin's response, it doesn't inspire a lot of hope that they will.
Prince Harry Headed For Rehab?
George Clooney 'Dumped' By Wife Amal?
Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks In Sassy Underwear On Instagram
Report: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin 'Disgusted' Over Teen Daughter Dating Scott Disick
Prince Charles 'Kicked Out Of Palace' Due To 'The Crown' Backlash?