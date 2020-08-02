Angelina Using Kids To Spy On Brad Pitt And Alia Shawkat?

Is Angelina Jolie using her children to spy on Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat? A tabloid claims the actress is using her kids as detectives. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
After a strenuous and long custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it seems that the former spouses have found some sort of common ground. Pitt was seen leaving Jolie’s home and the former pair's kids also visited the actor at his nearby compound. However, Life & Style maintains Jolie is “using this opportunity" to have her kid’s to spy on Pitt. A source spills to the tabloid, “Friends say Angie is only doing what a lot of ex-wives do when their kids start spending the night at the other parent’s home. Having them report back on what’s going on at Dad’s house, especially if there’s another woman there.”
This “other woman” the outlet is hinting towards is Alia Shawkat, who is alleged to be Pitt’s new girlfriend. The magazine purports Shawkat has Jolie “unhinged” and she “constantly asking the kids questions” about Pitt and Shawkat. “Angie wants to know every detail of their interactions. It’s not jealousy, per se, but she’s fishing for something,” adds the dubious insider. As for Pitt, the unnamed insider says he knows the kids “must tell their mom about Alia,” but “she’s sweet to them” so he isn’t concerned.
The magazine asserts as Jolie continues to use her children’s visits to their father’s house as an “opportunity to for intelligence-gathering,” she and her former husband are doing much better. Even though the two still have “work to do.” The only piece of truth to this narrative is that Pitt and Jolie are in a better place when it comes to co-parenting their children. The rest of the story is made-up. Gossip Cop has already corrected the notion that Pitt and Shawkat are dating, therefore there isn’t anything for Jolie to investigate. Also, we highly doubt Jolie is using her children as pawns to get the inside scoop on their father.
Additionally, this isn’t the first time we had to clarify a story about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Life & Style. Two months ago, we busted the unreliable tabloid for claiming Jolie banned Pitt from introducing Jennifer Aniston to their kids. The magazine claimed Jolie forbade Pitt from letting their children meet any women Pitt was dating until their divorce was finalized. This was incorrect. Pitt and Aniston are not together, which is another storyline Gossip Cop corrected several times.
Earlier this year, we debunked the outlet for alleging Jolie was trying to destroy Pitt and Aniston’s relationship. The phony story contended Jolie was “tired” of being painted as the “villain” in Pitt and Aniston’s love story and planned to “strike back.” One again, there wasn’t anything for Jolie to “attack” because Pitt and Aniston did not rekindle their romance. Gossip Cop busted the bogus tale when it came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.