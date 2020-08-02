Angelina Using Kids To Spy On Brad Pitt And Alia Shawkat?

When The Kids Visit Brad Pitt, Are They Really Spying?

The magazine asserts as Jolie continues to use her children’s visits to their father’s house as an “opportunity to for intelligence-gathering,” she and her former husband are doing much better. Even though the two still have “work to do.” The only piece of truth to this narrative is that Pitt and Jolie are in a better place when it comes to co-parenting their children. The rest of the story is made-up. Gossip Cop has already corrected the notion that Pitt and Shawkat are dating, therefore there isn’t anything for Jolie to investigate. Also, we highly doubt Jolie is using her children as pawns to get the inside scoop on their father.