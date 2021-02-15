Angelina Putting Brad Pitt ‘Through Hell’ Just To See Kids?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s breakup drama hasn’t gotten any better, but is the actress also making it hard for the actor to see his children? Last year, a tabloid alleged Jolie was purposefully creating scheduling conflicts to prevent Pitt from seeing their six children. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report and where the two stand now.

Angelina Jolie’s Tried To Keep Brad Pitt From Seeing Their Kids?

In 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked the world when it was revealed that Jolie had filed for divorce. Last year, the National Enquirer asserted Jolie was putting Pitt through hell just to see his kids. The paper claimed Jolie was organizing meetings between Pitt and their children on days she knew he would be busy. The outlet alleged the Maleficent star was capitalizing on her former spouse’s involvement in that year’s awards season by arranging visits on the same day as the ceremonies. An insider revealed to the paper Pitt was supposedly devastated by his ex-wife’s tactics.

The Truth Behind Angelina & Brad’s Nasty Divorce

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce/custody battle is still ongoing, Gossip Cop had clarified that the report wasn’t true. At the time, we explained that due to the terms of the former pair’s current custody agreement, Jolie would be at risk of losing her children if she kept them from spending time with their father. Also, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed Jolie wasn’t making it difficult for Pitt to see his children.

Brad Pitt’s Relationship With His Kids Is Complicated

The ex-spouses’ divorce spectacle has caused some tensions in Pitt’s relationship with his children. Recently, it was reported by Page Six that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor spent the holidays with three of his kids, Shiloh, and twins, Vivienne and Knox. However, as for his eldest children, Pitt reportedly hasn’t spoken to his sons, Pax and Maddox.

Nonetheless, Gossip Cop doesn’t trust anything the Enquirer reports since the tabloid isn’t the most reliable source. About six months ago, the paper claimed Angelina Jolie was seeking revenge against Brad Pitt amid their divorce battle because he had gotten back together with Jennifer Aniston. Before that, the outlet alleged Jolie had told Pitt their children hated his guts. Gossip Cop clarified these stories after we found them to be completely untrue. Gossip Cop can’t predict what the outcome will be once Pitt and Jolie’s split is officially finalized, but we do hope for the best for the ex-spouses. Still, this doesn’t give the tabloids the right to make up insensitive stories about the former pair or their children.

