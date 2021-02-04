Angelina Jolie's Friends Worried She Is Isolating Herself From Life?

Is Angelina Jolie isolating herself from society? One tabloid reports that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star has retreated inward to cope with her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt, destroying her support system in the process. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Star, “once the most alluring star in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie has become more and more isolated.” Four years after splitting from Pitt, “an increasingly frail-looking Angelina has all but become a recluse.” An insider said that “she’s pretty much alone” in a bubble with her six children.
The split from Pitt has made Jolie reticent to trust dating again. “It’ll take a real leap of faith for her to trust her heart again,” an insider said. Her “support system has dwindled in number” down to her immediate family and lawyers. The divorce is “taking up more and more of her time.”
Instead of dating or being with friends, Jolie is spending all of her time with her kids. “They probably don’t need as much supervision as Angelina believes they do,” the tabloid reports. An insider adds that “she’s as protective a mom as anyone could meet.” The article concludes by saying that “she’s basically cut herself off to live in this self-imposed bubble… it’s kind of sad.”
The reality of Jolie’s life is a lot like millions of others during COVID-19. Staying in a bubble at home is exactly what people are doing to get through these unprecedented times. The Hackers star is indeed living at home with her children, but it’s not as gloomy as this tabloid would have you believe.
In an interview with British Vogue, Jolie said the last year hasn’t been easy: “The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family.” That focus is paying off though, as she also sounded happy to have this time with her children, saying, "Birthdays go on, and I think that for many people, it’s made us all feel very human together. There’s something beautiful about that."
She also spoke about her continuing work as a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, her work in Eternals, and her plan to direct a biopic about Don McCullin. It is true that she’s home with her kids, but she’s still very busy and has her eyes on the future.
Star has been consistently wrong in stories about Jolie. In 2019, it claimed that she was dating a rich businessman, but she’s been focused squarely on her family. Gossip Cop also busted its claim that she wanted to date Keanu Reeves, for he’s not single and she’s busy with other things.
When the COVID-19 lockdown began, this tabloid ran a terrible cover story claiming that Jolie’s kids needed to escape to Brad Pitt's house. That made-up story called Jolie’s home an “insane asylum,” so maybe Star isn’t exactly a good source for stories about Jolie. While it is accurate to say Jolie is living in a bubble with her children, Jolie is still happy and professionally in-demand.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.
