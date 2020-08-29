Angelina Jolie's Driven By Revenge In Custody Battle Because Brad Pitt Is Dating Jennifer Aniston Again?

Does Angelina Jolie really want custody of her children out of love, or is she driven by anger to keep her kids away from Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston? We’ve already busted stories almost identical to this one, but that hasn’t stopped a tabloid from going back to the well. Gossip Cop will take a closer look.
According to the National Enquirer, Pitt is dating Aniston again and Jolie is not happy about it. The vaguely named “sources” tell the tabloid, “Angie is hopping mad and raging that Brad and Jen are doing this just to drive her crazy!” Jolie is upset that former husband and wife are “trotting around Hollywood” while finalizing the divorce.
The “pouty-lipped movie witch” as the tabloid insultingly calls her, has now allegedly told her attorneys that she'll "accept nothing less than full custody of their five youngest children” in the wake of this Aniston affair. “Brad is beyond frustrated,” a so-called insider says, but “he must be thrilled to have the chance to throw his close relationship with his first ex-wife in Angie’s face!”
That’s a pretty evil reason to date someone, but Aniston is apparently nonplussed, as “she loathes Angelina with a passion” for “stealing her husband away from her.” It takes two to tango in a cheating scandal, so why Aniston would forgive the ex-husband who left her but not the woman he left her for is up to the reader’s imagination.
At least once a week Gossip Cop busts stories like this about Pitt getting back with either Jolie or Aniston. He is single at the minute, as are Jolie and Aniston. This story is not true and was just made to villainize Jolie and uplift Pitt. Why else would it call her a witch and insinuate she only wants her kids for revenge?
Back in June, this same tabloid reported that Aniston was getting a makeover to make Pitt jealous, but according to this article, they’ve been dating for longer than June. That same month, the tabloid said she was caught flirting with Gerard Butler. The status of Aniston’s love life seems to change every single issue.
This isn’t the first time this tabloid used the Jolie-Pitt clan to cause conflict in that divorce. In February, we busted the Enquirer for saying Jolie was intentionally creating scheduling conflicts as a means of keeping Pitt away from his children. There was the outlandish claim that Jolie and Pitt worked together to purchase the kids a zoo. As of right now, Pitt and Jolie both have custody of the young children, but neither is preventing the other from visiting, nor are they purchasing zoos together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.