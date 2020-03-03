Angelina Jolie Turning To Witchcraft To Find Love?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Angelina Jolie is not turning to witchcraft to find love, despite a bogus tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the ridiculous story. There’s no truth to it.

According to NW, the actress hasn’t been able to find a man following her 2016 split from Brad Pitt, so she’s concocted a new plan to get “a little spooky” when it comes to finding a partner. “She’s been paying late-night visits to psychics and tarot card readers to see if it’s in her future,” an alleged source tells the publication. “But Angie doesn’t want to leave it down to the cards or the stars – she’s even seeking out crystal healers to help her cast love spells by moonlight.”

The supposed insider continues, “Angie has been encouraged to try casting a ’sweetening spell,’ which can help bring love to you. She jokes she’s done wilder things back in her goth days, when she wore vials of her lover’s blood around her neck. This time, she’s simply using honey and rose-colored candles in her spells.”

Just because Jolie plays a witch in the Maleficent movies, doesn’t mean she’s taken up witchcraft. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the actress, who confirms it’s nonsense. In reality, Jolie has been focused on work and raising her kids since her 2016 separation from Pitt.

E! News, a trusted outlet when it comes to reporting about celebrities, published an article about Jolie’s life as a single mom. This involves shooting movies and spending time with her six kids. The actress often brings her children along when she films projects, but when she’s not working, she’s with them in Los Angeles. Jolie isn’t concerned with dating or finding a man at this time.

Meanwhile, it’s quite odd for NW to claim that Jolie hasn’t been able to find love since 2016. Up until now, the tabloid has alleged that the actress has an overly active love life. In 2018, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Jolie was dating Keanu Reeves. Back in September, the magazine made up a story about Jolie having “secret sleepovers” with Bradley Cooper.

By December, Jolie had started a string of causal hookups with women, if NW is to be believed – and it shouldn’t be. The following month, the tabloid insisted Jolie was hooking up with Justin Theroux to get revenge on Jennifer Aniston for getting “engaged” to Pitt. There was a whole lot wrong with that story – including the fact that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together, let alone engaged. Jolie has had a very exciting, albeit fictional love life in the pages of NW. Suddenly she’s lonely, loveless and turning to witchcraft? The reason none of this adds up is because none of it is true.