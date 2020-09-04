Angelina Jolie Turns To Witchcraft In Custody Battle With Brad Pitt?

Globe’s Grudge Runs Deep

This tabloid has attacked Jolie in every conceivable way. It attacked her body when it said she was “refusing to eat” following an alleged Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion. It attacked her motherhood when it said her children were angering the neighbors. It said she was a bad daughter when it claimed her father Jon Voight was desperately trying to keep her away from Aniston. Just because she played a witch in Maleficent does not mean she needs any potions to be strong. Jolie has been in court for years while continuing to act and raise six children. That kind of strength doesn't come from any "chamber of horrors."