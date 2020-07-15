Angelina Jolie Trying to Win Back Brad Pitt from Jennifer Aniston?

As for the second part, and we cannot stress this enough, Pitt and Aniston are not getting back together. Just a few weeks ago Gossip Cop debunked another Woman’s Day story about Pitt building Aniston a love nest. That was, of course, completely false. It would seem that this tabloid may be running out of ideas, as Gossip Cop debunked a nearly identical version of this story back in April. The same tabloid claimed Jolie was forcing Pitt to leave Aniston. This story wasn't true then, and it is not true now.