Angelina Jolie Threatening To Use 'Secret Tapes' Against Brad Pitt In Custody Battle?

Did Angelina Jolie have secret tapes of her ex-husband Brad Pitt that she planned to use as a weapon in the former couple’s ongoing custody battle? A tabloid claimed that the Salt actress may have had footage of Pitt “drunk or yelling at the kids.” Gossip Cop investigated the claims and came to our own conclusion.
Life & Style published an interesting theory as to why Angelina Jolie was allegedly “prolonging” her divorce from Brad Pitt. The tabloid posited that the actress wanted “revenge more than ever” now after Pitt invited German model Nicole Poturalski to the same French estate where he and Jolie tied the knot six years before.
Sources told the outlet that Jolie was “humiliated” by the slight and was now “pulling out all the stops” to get her way in the divorce “once and for all,” and no method was beneath her. “Prolonging the proceedings is just the beginning,” a so-called “insider” told the tabloid, adding,
Angie has secret tapes of Brad, and she’s angry enough to go public with them.
In a subsection labeled “Dangerous Material,” the outlet and its highly suspicious source expounded on the mysterious “tapes.” The secret recordings allegedly consisted of security footage and “possibly Angie’s own cell phone recordings,” all of which were supposedly taken before Pitt stopped drinking four years ago. The source went on to claim that the hidden tapes “could be devastating to Brad’s image” as a “good-hearted family man.”
Brad’s pals are afraid Angie may have captured him drunk or yelling at the kids. He’d better watch his back.
It’s ironic to Gossip Cop that the tabloid was thoughtful enough to mention that Brad Pitt had stopped drinking four years ago, which begs the question: Why would Angelina Jolie drag out her legal battle with Pitt for four years before she revealed the supposedly damning tapes? Tabloids have speculated for years that one party or another in the divorce would unleash “hidden tapes” to get the upper hand in the legal proceedings, but such tapes have never materialized as part of the custody battle.
Jolie has long been painted as the villain in the divorce, so it’s no wonder that this tabloid chose to continue this disproven narrative. Jolie is often unfairly targeted by the media, particularly from this shady outlet. Gossip Cop already debunked Life & Style’s report that Jolie was trying to destroy Pitt’s relationship with Jennifer Aniston. There was no relationship to “destroy” in the first place. The gossip rag also claimed that Jolie was out to destroy Pitt’s life by denying him custody of their children and dating his friend. That report turned out to be false as well, which happens a lot with this outlet.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
