Angelina Jolie Threatening To Use 'Secret Tapes' Against Brad Pitt In Custody Battle?

Jolie has long been painted as the villain in the divorce, so it’s no wonder that this tabloid chose to continue this disproven narrative. Jolie is often unfairly targeted by the media, particularly from this shady outlet. Gossip Cop already debunked Life & Style’s report that Jolie was trying to destroy Pitt’s relationship with Jennifer Aniston. There was no relationship to “destroy” in the first place. The gossip rag also claimed that Jolie was out to destroy Pitt’s life by denying him custody of their children and dating his friend. That report turned out to be false as well, which happens a lot with this outlet.