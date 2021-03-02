Angelina Jolie Thinks She Is ‘Undateable’?

Last year, a tabloid had claimed that Angelina Jolie considered herself to be “undateable” following her split from Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop wasn’t so sure that these words came out of the actress’s mouth. Today, we’re taking a look back at the report and what we uncovered.

Angelina Jolie Can’t Get A Man?

In 2020, the National Enquirer declared that Jolie was complaining that she couldn’t get a guy. The tabloid wrote that the actress had told friends that she was being painted as the “bad guy” amid her divorce from Pitt and no man in Hollywood wanted to go near her. Gossip Cop can confirm that Jolie has gotten slack from the media ever since it was announced that she and Pitt were breaking up. However, the idea that “no man” didn’t want to go near her was a bit far-fetched.

Angelina Will Always Be The ‘Bad Guy?’

A source told the magazine that “The guys in Hollywood tend to steer clear of women who could be seen as trouble later on. A lot of people think Angie is intimidating and mean-spirited after what she put Brad through.” Again, we’ve seen plenty of narratives depicting Jolie as a vengeful ex-wife, but that still didn’t quite convince us that the actress outright claimed she undateable. From there, the publication brought Jennifer Aniston into the mix, with the insider alleging that Jolie was humiliated by Pitt’s romantic reunion with his first wife — even though it’s been clarified that Aniston and Pitt were not back together.

“She was tired of seeing Brad find happiness when it’s been difficult for her to find anyone. She’s moaned to everyone that she’s undateable. Her lifestyle and her global humanitarian responsibilities do make it difficult for her to maintain a relationship. But her personality doesn’t do her any favors, either,” the sketchy insider added.

Angelina Jolie Is Focused On Her Family & Healing

At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by an individual in Angelina Jolie’s camp who assured us that the story was incorrect. Since Jolie’s divorce and her on-going custody battle, the actress has remained focused on her six children, whom she shares with Brad Pitt. Recently, the actress did an interview with Vogue about her home life with her children and if she feels like she’s at a happy stage in her life.

“I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body. But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it. I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger,” the actress stated.

The Tabloids Just Don’t Like Angelina Jolie

Divorce can be tough to deal with, but from what Jolie stated, it sounds like the actress is focused on mending her family more than anything else. And, as we’ve stated, the tabloids have vilified the actress countlessly and concocted disgusting reports about her. For instance, last year, the Enquirer also alleged that Jolie was starving herself. The magazine also asserted that Jolie was putting Pitt through hell just to see his kids.

Gossip Cop busted these ridiculous stories at the time. We’ll never truly understand why the tabloids hate Angelina Jolie so much, but we will always do our best to give readers the truth behind these tales.

