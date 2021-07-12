Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spotted At Private Concert Together Amid Dating Rumors

Are things heating up between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? Well, the two are certainly feeding the rumor mill after they were spotted together at a private Mustafa concert this weekend. Gossip Cop investigates.

The Newest Star-Studded Fling?

Only two weeks after grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi in LA, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, have been causing quite the stir.

The two met up at the restaurant, Jolie wearing a stylish black silk dress and trench coat, while Tesfaye opted for a simple denim jacket and boots. Though a seemingly casual evening, the two did spend hours chatting at the restaurant until leaving separately.

The rumors may have died off there if it weren’t for their latest spotting at a private concert together this weekend reported by PageSix.

The hit R&B singer and Maleficent actress also brought quite the group with them too. Jolie had her 16-year-old daughter Zahara and 15-year-old daughter Shiloh in attendance, while a group of Tesfaye’s entourage tagged along. Not exactly romantic date material isn’t it?

So What’s The Verdict?

While we may not know what Jolie and Tesfaye discussed on both nights, it is no secret that the “Blinding Lights” singer has been eyeing an acting career and wants to make waves. Jolie, also having major connections and production credits may be Tesfaye’s in.

With his success in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems in 2019 and now starring in HBO’s The Idol, Tesfaye is looking at broadening his career in Hollywood. Though a romance between Jolie 46, and Tesfaye 31, would make quite the tabloid story, at least for now it sounds as if this partnership may be strictly business.

Maybe Angelina Has Her Hands Full Already

On top of being a mother of six, Jolie has plenty on her plate already so a relationship may not be in the cards. While Jolie remains cordial and even cozy with some of her exes, her relationship with former beau Brad Pitt can be described as chilly at best as the two battle out custody over their children.

