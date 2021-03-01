Angelina Jolie Struggling To Date After Divorce; Accused Of Being A Homewrecker

Angelina Jolie is a favorite target of rumors. While she focuses on raising a family, magazines paint her out to be a homewrecker who’s unlucky in love. Here are some of those stories about Jolie that Gossip Cop has investigated.

Angelina Jolie Pining For Chris Hemsworth

According to Life & Style, Jolie was trying to break up Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The Marvel co-stars shared a stage for a panel and had an “instant connection,” which caused Hemsworth and Pataky to get “into a huge argument.” Pataky believed that “Angelina’s used her charm to steal husbands before, so why shouldn’t she be?” This story was both unoriginal, as Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie were being connected in loads of tabloids at the time, and totally false. Pataky and Hemsworth are still happily married, so this story was obviously bogus.

Prowling For Women

The Globe made Jolie sound like a predator in its story about the Hackers star prowling for women. A source said, “Her friends are on the look-out for a sensitive ‘normal’ woman who can keep up with her intellectually, physically, and emotionally.” Jolie was “banning men from her bed” and was being “shoved” back into the dating world by her children.

This story came out around the same time another magazine claimed she was prowling for men, so the tabloids couldn’t get a consistent story. Angelina Jolie is focused on raising her family, not on dating, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Flirting With Kit Harington

Jolie and Kit Harington were, according to Life & Style, flirting on the set of The Eternals. Harington’s wife, Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, was nervous that the two could be getting too close. A so-called insider said that “while Kit would never act on it, it is Angelina Jolie. There’s no denying her effect on men.” Another source said, “Rose has nothing to worry about on Kit’s end, but nevertheless, she should watch her back.”

This story put 100 percent of the blame on Angelina Jolie for the destruction of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage, which is rather unfair. As you may have noticed, this was an almost identical version of the Hemsworth story, with this tabloid merely swapping some names.

Johnny Depp Cheated With Angelina Jolie

In one of the most blatant bait-and-switch stories you’ll ever find, Star claimed on its cover “Johnny cheated with Angie,” only to print a story that never mentioned her. The most we got was a caption reading “the other woman?” beneath a photo of Jolie. The tabloid was acting as if Jolie was the reason for Depp and Amber Heard breaking up, but that messy relationship collapsed for reasons that had nothing to do with Angelina Jolie.

