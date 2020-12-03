Angelina Jolie Still 'Casually Hooking Up' With Random Women?

The source further revealed the Gia actress studied other stars such as Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus and how they handled the spotlight while dating other women. The unnamed informant added Jolie “had every intention of keeping her private life private, but sometimes things don't go to plan.” The insider maintained Jolie “wanted to be ready in case she's caught out with one of her new friends. She doesn't care so much about what the world thinks, more about the kids - and they're all behind whatever makes her happy."