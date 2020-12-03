Angelina Jolie Still 'Casually Hooking Up' With Random Women?

Following her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has put most of her focus into raising her children. However, last year, a tabloid alleged the actress had a string of hookups with women. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out, but since some time has passed, we’re taking a look back at this piece.
Last December, NW reported Jolie re-explored her sexuality after the end of her marriage. While it’s no secret the actress is openly bisexual, according to an insider, Jolie “enjoyed little dates and casual flings with both guys and girls over the past year, but she's definitely curious about this whole new LGBTQ world that's available now.”
The source further revealed the Gia actress studied other stars such as Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus and how they handled the spotlight while dating other women. The unnamed informant added Jolie “had every intention of keeping her private life private, but sometimes things don't go to plan.” The insider maintained Jolie “wanted to be ready in case she's caught out with one of her new friends. She doesn't care so much about what the world thinks, more about the kids - and they're all behind whatever makes her happy."
The outlet then purported Jolie “reconnected” with actress Jenny Shimizu, whom Jolie reportedly had a brief fling with during the 90s, and Shimizu set Jolie up on blind dates. According to the source, Shimizu sent Jolie daily emails with "women to meet, from yoga instructors to goth tattoo artists." The informant concluded Jolie, “ just wanted to have no-strings fun. She wants to cut loose for over the first time in a decade. And now that the kids are older, there's no reason why she shouldn't do it!"
Gossip Cop busted the phony report at the time. After revisiting the article, it’s clear the story is still inaccurate. If Angelina Jolie did publicly date any women, we’re quite sure everyone would've known about it. Also, as we stated, the Wanted star's primary concern is her children amid her current divorce drama with Pitt. Plus, Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a source close to Jolie. Our reputable source told us the piece was fabricated.
Additionally, this isn’t the first bogus account we’ve corrected from NW about Jolie. Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for alleging Jolie dated Keanu Reeves. Last June, we corrected a report from the publication for asserting Jolie's health was deteriorating. Obviously, the magazine can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
