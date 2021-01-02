Top Angelina Jolie Story Of 2020: Starving Herself

Angelina Jolie has been targeted with just about every single possible tabloid rumor at this point. Gossip Cop routinely covers stories about the Hackers star as her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt continue ever so slowly. One of our top stories about Jolie in 2020 is when we looked into a report that she’s starving herself to death.
The Globe wasted no time in the new year to say Angelina Jolie was “refusing to eat” after learning that Pitt and Aniston had reunited. A source said, “She used to eat half a bowl of cereal in the morning and a small salad and a piece of pizza later on in the day, but she can't stomach even that anymore."
The sight and smell of food seem to turn her stomach.
Jolie’s figure is relentlessly attacked by so many tabloids, but just because she’s thin doesn’t mean she’s starving herself over a broken heart. This story came about because Pitt and Aniston were starting to interact during awards season, most famously at the Golden Globe Awards. Gossip Cop has proven time and again that Pitt and Aniston are not dating. If the two aren't dating, then there's no reason for Jolie to allegedly "starve" herself out of heartbreak.
The National Enquirer picked up this tasteless baton eight months later when it said Jolie was down to 99 pounds. This was the same old story claiming the Kung Fu Panda star was starving herself over Pitt, but this time it was over the custody battle and not Aniston. She was “refusing food in a self-imposed pity party” in the hope that Pitt would learn this and call off his custody battle. The only proof in this article came from a “nutrition expert” who had never met Jolie and a photo the tabloid neglected to mention was from 2017.
Just a few weeks later, the tabloids learned that Pitt had a “new girlfriend,” Nicole Poturalski. Naturally, the Enquirer proceeded to say Jolie was now starving herself over who the tabloid called a “borderline stalker who’s dating Brad just to get famous.” The Girl, Interrupted star had apparently “told Brad to keep Nicole away from their kids,” and that she planned to make it a part of the divorce proceedings. It’s as if the tabloid had already published its starvation story a few weeks earlier and didn’t want to generate a new story, so it simply used the same starvation angle but with Poturalski added in to fill in the blanks.
If these tabloids are to believed, Jolie would’ve starved herself to death at least three times in 2020. Starvation stories are just a thinly veiled way for tabloids to attack celebrities’ weight, but they never have any basis in reality. These hunger strike and starvation stories are completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.