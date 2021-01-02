Top Angelina Jolie Story Of 2020: Starving Herself

Switched Up Some Names, Same Old Hunger Strike

Just a few weeks later, the tabloids learned that Pitt had a “new girlfriend,” Nicole Poturalski. Naturally, the Enquirer proceeded to say Jolie was now starving herself over who the tabloid called a “borderline stalker who’s dating Brad just to get famous.” The Girl, Interrupted star had apparently “told Brad to keep Nicole away from their kids,” and that she planned to make it a part of the divorce proceedings. It’s as if the tabloid had already published its starvation story a few weeks earlier and didn’t want to generate a new story, so it simply used the same starvation angle but with Poturalski added in to fill in the blanks.