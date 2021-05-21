Angelina Jolie ‘Starving Herself’ To Get Revenge On Brad Pitt?

Is Angelina Jolie slimming down to get back at Brad Pitt? That was one tabloid’s story one year ago. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the actress.

Angelina Jolie Starving Herself To Provoke Brad Pitt?

Last year, the Globe reported that Angelina Jolie was starving herself in a bid for attention amid her and Brad Pitt’s custody battle. Jolie and Pitt’s custody battle is dragging towards the five-year mark and has no doubt taken a toll on the entire family. According to the tabloid, Jolie was losing the upper hand, and with it, her appetite.

Jolie had reportedly “shriveled to a skeletal 90 pounds” in a desperate attempt to hurt Pitt. An inside source spilled to the tabloid, “She knows that even though they’re long since separated, he always hated it when she didn’t eat. He always encouraged her to take better care of herself.” Given Pitt’s previous objection to her eating habits, Jolie figured slimming down is the perfect, albeit odd, insult to her ex.

‘Skin-And-Bones’ Jolie Desperate For Cash?

Jolie’s grasp on custody was reportedly slipping since a judge ordered her to stay in LA where Pitt is based. “She’s having to suck it up and so what the judge says, but it’s tying her in knots, especially as she’s hurting for cash right now, too,” the insider explained. The stress has taken its toll on the actress, and her diet just keep shrinking as a result. “She’s been skipping meals and surviving on a few bites of salad or fruit at best, and often when she’s super stressed, she’ll just grab a coffee and won’t eat at all,” tattled the source.

As the battle drags on and work becomes scarce due to the pandemic, Jolie’s bank account was wasting away with her. All of her time now goes to her kids or her desperate hunt for roles. “Angie is a wonderful mom,” gushes the source, “but no matter how bad this war with Brad gets, she needs to take better care of herself — and start by eating some lunches and dinners!”

Angelina Jolie ‘Wasting Away’ Over Custody Battle?

So, is it true that Angelina Jolie is starving herself to get revenge on Brad Pitt? Of course not, and the entire report is insulting. The story painted Jolie as so desperate and spiteful that’d she’d hurt herself with sole intention of hurting someone else. The only “evidence” that the tabloid provides is in speculative photographs of Jolie as well as the word of anonymous insiders. The photographs provided by the tabloid prove absolutely nothing, and it only goes to show how judgemental the publication is. Obviously, the magazine was not the least bit concerned about her health and only had the intention of criticizing her looks.

Furthermore, the tabloid’s assertion that Jolie was going broke was totally false. Gossip Cop has addressed this rumor countless times, and there’s nothing to suggest Jolie is hurting for money. Despite the tabloid’s insistence that she’s begging for roles, Jolie might have contradicted this claim herself. While promoting her new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Jolie revealed that she wants to focus on her non-film related work.

“With the pandemic, I think we have all found ourselves refocusing our efforts and our lives,” Jolie expressed in an interview with People, “I have found it’s time to shift to spending the majority of my work in my efforts that are not film related.” If Jolie was really hurting for money, would she be prioritizing her philanthropic pursuits over those related to film? It doesn’t seem likely. While Jolie and Pitt’s custody battle has no doubt affected their entire family, it’s clear Jolie is not wasting away as the tabloid implies.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Weight

The Globe has a long history of body shaming. A recent report from the tabloid alleged that Kelly Clarkson’s friends were urging her to go to a “fat farm.” Gossip Cop debunked the offensive story at the time. The magazine also insisted that Dolly Parton was “wasting away” on a 500-calorie a day diet. This also wasn’t even the only time the publication claimed “skeletal” Angelina Jolie had lost too much weight. Obviously, this was just another incident of the tabloid judging famous women for their weight under the facade of concern.

More News From Gossip Cop

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Report: Ben Affleck Proposed To Jennifer Lopez On Montana Trip