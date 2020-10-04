Angelina Jolie Starving Herself Over Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt’s New Relationship

So Many Inaccuracies

So much of this story is wrong, it’s hard to know where to begin. Pitt has not publicly acknowledged the married Poturalski for starters. While the two have been spotted together numerous times, it’s not as though he’s going out of his way to flaunt a new girlfriend. Second off, divorced couples finding new partners isn’t something that can really be brought up in a divorce proceeding. Third, Pitt and Aniston did the Fast Times table read to raise money for Sean Penn’s CORE nonprofit, and it’s unlikely Jolie would take a charity table read as a direct slight.