Angelina Jolie Starving Herself Over Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt’s New Relationship

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in tabloid pages for decades upon decades now. For Jolie, this means loads of articles about how thin she is. This week, one tabloid reports that Jolie is starving herself after hearing about Pitt being spotted with another woman. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Jolie thinks Pitt’s “new girlfriend” is “a scheming psycho.” Model Nicole Poturalski has recently been connected with Pitt, much to Jolie’s chagrin. Sources say the Hackers star has “concluded this girl is a borderline stalker who’s dating Brad just to get famous.” This will be a “disaster for the whole family.”
Jolie has already “told Brad to keep Nicole away from their kids,” and plans to make it a part of the divorce proceedings. Jolie has also “launched a hunger strike” to get Pitt to cave. Adding to Jolie’s rage is the recent Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read involving Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Jolie “believes the two conspired to press all her buttons” by doing the charity event.
Jolie thinks Pitt “knew exactly what he was doing” when he chose to date “a younger version of herself.” The article concludes by saying the Wanted star is “going after Nicole with everything she’s got.
So much of this story is wrong, it’s hard to know where to begin. Pitt has not publicly acknowledged the married Poturalski for starters. While the two have been spotted together numerous times, it’s not as though he’s going out of his way to flaunt a new girlfriend. Second off, divorced couples finding new partners isn’t something that can really be brought up in a divorce proceeding. Third, Pitt and Aniston did the Fast Times table read to raise money for Sean Penn’s CORE nonprofit, and it’s unlikely Jolie would take a charity table read as a direct slight.
Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jolie starving herself from this tabloid last month, the details of which are repeated in this story. The doctors mentioned in that story had never treated Jolie, and the photograph used was years old. Stories about Jolie’s weight are very common, but that doesn’t make them legitimate.
The Enquirer already claimed in august that Jolie was seeking revenge in her custody battle over Pitt getting chummy with Aniston again. It has since reported Aniston was “done” with Pitt after seeing him with Poturalski, a story conspicuously unmentioned here.
As divorce proceedings come to a close, it’s natural for people to begin seeing other people. This is a lazy story from a notorious tabloid which just rehashes all the tropes we’ve seen before. The story is not true, and it only exists to make Jolie look like jealous.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.