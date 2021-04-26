Angelina Jolie Sold Painting To ‘Hurt Brad’ And Take His Money?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s divorce is still going on, and it hasn’t gotten any nicer as the years pass. One magazine says that Jolie’s recent auction was a targeted strike against her ex-husband. Here’s what’s being said.

Angelina Jolie Gets Her Revenge

“Angie’s Revenge Sale!” declares Star. The magazine reports that Jolie’s recent sale of Winston Churchill’s “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque,” originally a gift from ex-husband Brad Pitt, was meant to be a knife in his back since he apparently adored the painting. “She didn’t check in with him first,” a source explains. “She didn’t feel she needed to.”

The outlet notes that Pitt picked up the painting for $2.95 million several years ago, so it was shocking when Jolie auctioned it off for a cool $11.5 million. “Angie made an absolute killing,” another source adds. “Her selling the painting hurt Brad. Even though it was a gift to her, he treasured it.” It’s just the latest in a long line of blows the former couple has exchanged as their divorce and custody battle drag on. “They just have very little respect for each other at this point,” an insider notes. It wasn’t just spite that motivated the sale, however.

“She could use the money. The divorce has cost an absolute fortune, and like every star in Hollywood, she’s not exactly rushing to the bank with $25 million-a-movie checks these days,” the snitch says. The magazine singles out one of the bigger fights between Pitt and Jolie, a 2018 spat over an $8 million loan from Pitt to Jolie. “She asked him for money in the past,” the tipster concludes. “Now she got it from the sale.”

What’s Going On With Angelina Jolie?

We’ve actually heard this story before. When news broke of Jolie’s plans to auction off the painting, an unsurprising move given that it was likely an uncomfortable reminder of a relationship that ended poorly, most sources estimated that the sale would generate $5 million or so. Its big price tag wasn’t exactly foreseen by anyone, so it’s weird to argue that she was selling it hoping for a massive payday or that it has anything to do with the $8 million dispute from divorce court.

What really makes this article look more like a Angelina Jolie hit piece than actual insight into her life is the fact that the source asserts that she was in desperate need of a check since Hollywood is still in pandemic mode. For one, it’s Angelina Jolie — she’s one of the highest paid actresses in the world, and she had multiple projects in the works when this story was published. Between the massive Marvel check for the upcoming Eternals film and her playing the lead in Those Who Wish Me Dead, she is absolutely not hurting for cash. She sold one of the many gifts she and Brad Pitt exchanged in the course of their relationship. It’s not some grand gesture to make him cry.

One More Thing

Plus, Star has been nothing but nasty to Angelina Jolie in the past. Insiders have also told it that her health was failing as she wasted away alone, which was as cruel as it was false. The tabloid also faked a tell-all interview with her and made up a wild plot where she was going to dedicate herself to annoying Brad Pitt in another revenge scheme. None of those reports were true, and this painting story seems to be the same.

