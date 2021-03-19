Gossip Cop

News

Angelina Jolie Sold Famous Painting To Fund Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt?

M
Matthew Radulski
5:00 pm, March 19, 2021
Brad Pitt on the left, wearing sunglass standing with Angelina Jolie, looking serious.
(Getty Images)

Is Angelina Jolie trying to hurt Brad Pitt by selling his previous artwork? One report states Jolie is exacting revenge by selling Pitt’s presents. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Angie’s Art Auction Could Paint Brad Into A Corner’

According to the National Enquirer, Angelina Jolie’s recently sold a Winston Churchill painting so she could extend her legal battle with Brad Pitt. A source said “this is like adding insult to injury,” and “it’s driving a stake through his heart.” Jolie is unloading Pitt’s beloved artwork as a way to hurt Pitt even more.

Photo of the Winston Churchill painting sold by Angelina Jolie at auction.
(Getty Images)

The Winston Churchill painting, which recently sold at auction for $11.5 million, was a gift from Pitt to Jolie in 2011. Selling it now, the outlet says, will hurt Pitt’s feelings, and give Jolie more money for legal fees. The article concludes with an insider saying “it seems this is a spiteful move on her part.”

She Doesn’t Need The Money

Gossip Cop has repeatedly debunked the myth that Jolie sold this painting because she needed the money. A source close to Jolie assured us that the actress is not going broke. She has numerous projects in the work, including Marvel’s Eternals, so she’s not lacking funds in the slightest.

This Enquirer story goes one step further and claims Jolie was motivated more out of spite than anything else. It’s not uncommon for folks in Hollywood to buy and sell artwork, so it’s not like this Churchill sale was anything out of the ordinary. It’s not hard to imagine that Jolie wouldn’t want a gift from her ex-husband laying around, so she rid herself of it. Furthermore, it’s pure speculation that Pitt really loved this gift in particular, as he’s said nothing about its sale.

It’s pretty common after break-ups to get rid of anything that belonged to the ex. Perhaps that’s why Jolie sent this painting to auction, but that’s just Gossip Cop speculating. When the Gone In 60 Seconds star sold the painting, she wasn’t required to pen some inane essay explaining specifically why, so it’s impossible for the Enquirer to know her motivation.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid has already characterized Jolie as a vengeful person dragging Pitt through the mud out of revenge. It claimed she was inventing schedule conflicts so her children couldn’t see Pitt. This painting-revenge is just the latest story trashing Jolie without evidence.

The Enquirer has repeatedly claimed Jolie is starving herself to death, so you should know better than to trust its coverage. Jolie’s reasons for selling this painting are hers alone, but not everything she does has to be a direct attack on Pitt. This story lacks any hard evidence and is twisting an innocuous sale into something it’s not.

