Was Angelina Jolie set up with Diplo by her son Pax? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates.

According to a recent edition of Woman’s Day, Angelina Jolie and DJ Diplo are getting close. A candid shot of Jolie at a barbecue that Diplo posted to his Instagram story was the source of speculation. According to the tabloid, “the 45-year-old actress was seen smiling as she relaxed at the casual gathering.”

The unlikely couple was allegedly connected through Jolie’s son Pax, who is a DJ as well. The tabloid explains, “While it seems the pair would have little in common, insiders speculated the actress may have met the 42-year-old music star through her 17-year-old son Pax, who is a budding DJ.”

The tabloid references Diplo’s dating history, which has included the likes of M.I.A., Katy Perry, and Kate Hudson, making it clear that Jolie wouldn’t be Diplo’s first celebrity fling. In the tabloid’s words, “The songwriter and record producer has made a habit of having a celebrity girlfriend on his arm.”

Angelina Jolie’s ‘Most Random Romance Yet’?

So, is Angelina Jolie really going on secret dates with Diplo? Given what we know, it’s highly unlikely. First of all, the tabloid fails to provide any proof for the claims beyond the cryptic Instagram photo of Jolie. Most likely, the pair were simply attending the same barbecue, and there’s nothing to suggest that they were on a “secret date” as the magazine alleges.

Furthermore, the tabloid’s connection between Diplo and Jolie’s son, Pax, was completely based on a 2016 interview Jolie had with Vanity Fair, where she mentioned her son having an interest in DJing. There has been no other mention in the nearly 5 years following the interview of Pax having any interest in DJing, making the connection flimsy at best.

Finally, this is not the first tabloid report jumping on Diplo’s Instagram photo of Jolie. Not long ago, New Idea was drawing similar conclusions from the photo, but Gossip Cop was able to confirm with a source close to the situation that there was no truth to the story whatsoever.

The Tabloid On Jolie’s Dating Life

Besides, it’s hard to trust Woman’s Day when it comes to Jolie’s love life. This is the same tabloid that once claimed that she and Johnny Depp were dating after being set up by Michelle Pfeiffer. The publication has even falsely connected her with Keanu Reeves in the past. Finally, the magazine also reported that Jolie had started up a romance with a stuntman on the set of Eternals, which Gossip Cop proved to be totally false. Clearly, the tabloid isn’t an authority on Angelina Jolie’s dating life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Lineup Includes A Fan Favorite And A Possible Permanent Host

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Dakota Johnson Allegedly Telling Gwyneth Paltrow ‘You’re Not My Wedding Planner!’

New Plant-Based PopSockets Are A Perfect Way To Cut Down On Plastic