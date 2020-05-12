Angelina Jolie Seemingly Throws Shade At Jon Voight’s Affair In Mother’s Day Post

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Angelina Jolie and her father, actor Jon Voight, were famously estranged for a number of years, but the father-daughter duo seemed like they’d reconciled in recent years. An essay penned by Jolie in honor of Mother’s Day appears to have thrown some shade at her father over an affair he had while he was married to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Seems like the old wounds haven’t quite healed yet.

Jolie and Voight haven’t always gotten along, but it seemed like their relationship was slowly warming up. The two famously fell out with each other sometime in 2002, which Jolie acknowledged two years later to Premier. “My father and I don’t speak,” the actress revealed, adding, “When I had the final argument/disappointment with my father—we’ve had many off and on—I had thought we were breaking ground, and I realized we simply weren’t. We were back to where we always were, not a place where I felt healthy or good when I was around him. And it’s simply that.”

Jolie and Voight didn’t speak again until after Jolie’s mother, Bertrand, passed away from ovarian cancer at the age of 56 in 2007. Then, Jolie said, she called Voight and the two spoke briefly over the phone, but that was it. It wasn’t until mid-2010 that Voight and Jolie began repairing their relationship. It seemed like everything was going as well as it possibly could, but then Jolie wrote an article for the New York Times which appeared to take a subtle shot at the Midnight Cowboy actor.

On Mother’s Day, Jolie wrote a deeply moving ode to mothers, which heavily featured Jolie’s own mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Bertrand lost her mother in her twenties, right when she was starting a family of her own. Soon after, Bertrand learned that Voight had been cheating on her, which quickly led to their divorce in 1980. “When my father had an affair, it changed her life,” Jolie explained. “It set her dream of family life ablaze. But she still loved being a mother. Her dreams of being an actor faded as she found herself, at the age of 26, raising two children with a famous ex who would cast a long shadow on her life.”

Having gone through her own share of heartbreak, and watching her own daughters growing up, Jolie said she’s begun “rediscovering my mother and her spirit.” Bertrand, Jolie wrote, “was a woman who loved, even after loss, and never lost her grace and her smile,” which could be interpreted as another slight dig at her famous father. It will be interesting to see the turns Voight and Jolie’s relationship continues to take.

Since Voight and Jolie reconciled, their names have been paired together in the tabloids more often. Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for claiming Jolie was terrified her father would testify against her in her custody battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. That was not the case. Earlier this year, the Globe claimed Voight was trying to convince Jolie to back off Jennifer Aniston. Gossip Cop was able to prove that this was also a false story.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.