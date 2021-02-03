Angelina Jolie Sabotaging Brad Pitt's Relationship With Jennifer Aniston?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Angelina Jolie plotted to thwart Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s romance. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous story at the time. Now, we’re taking a look back at the story to see if we were right.
Last February, Life & Style added to the on-going Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt rekindled romance by alleging Angelina Jolie was going to sabotage the ex-spouses’ relationship. A source disclosed Jolie was “tired of being painted as the villain in Brad and Jen's love story and there was no doubt she would strike back.”
The tabloid then revealed the Original Sin actress’s “plan” of attack against Pitt and Aniston. According to the magazine, Jolie would first go after her ex-husband’s bank account. The outlet asserted this would happen amid Jolie and Aniston working out the financial details of their divorce. “It's possible she'll ask for millions extra just to get back at him. She holds all the cards in terms of the divorce, so it's not good for Brad that she's angry. Angie will either get what she wanted, or she would make his life miserable," the insider claimed.
Next, the publication asserted Jolie would try to ruin Aniston and Pitt’s supposed reunion. The outlet purported Jolie knew secrets about Pitt’s marriage to Aniston that the actor wouldn’t want to be leaked. "He confided in Angie about his problems with Jen," says the questionable source. "Now those vulnerable heart-to-heart talks could come back to haunt him. Everyone is warning Brad to stop pushing Angie's buttons. Even Jen,” the source added.
Gossip Cop can attest that the tabloids have often depicted Angelina Jolie as the one who destroyed Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston. Even now, as Jolie and Pitt continue to battle it out in their divorce/custody battle, rumors continue to allege Jolie is to blame for the downfall of their relationship. But, the notion the actress schemed to destroy Pitt and Aniston’s non-existent reunion was bogus. Aniston and Pitt are not back together, therefore there was nothing for Jolie to wreck, not that she would anyway.
This wasn’t the only Life & Style has alleged Aniston and Pitt are back together. Last year, the magazine asserted Pitt and Aniston were marrying in a $1 million ceremony at Napa Valley. The outlet also purported the famous ex-couple were moving in together. In 2019, the publication claimed Aniston and Pitt were adopting a baby together. Gossip Cop corrected these ridiculous stories. Aniston and Pitt have maintained a good friendship following their divorce 15 years ago, but that doesn’t mean anything more will happen between them.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
