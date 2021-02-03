Angelina Jolie Sabotaging Brad Pitt's Relationship With Jennifer Aniston?

Attack One: Brad Pitt's Finances

The tabloid then revealed the Original Sin actress’s “plan” of attack against Pitt and Aniston. According to the magazine, Jolie would first go after her ex-husband’s bank account. The outlet asserted this would happen amid Jolie and Aniston working out the financial details of their divorce. “It's possible she'll ask for millions extra just to get back at him. She holds all the cards in terms of the divorce, so it's not good for Brad that she's angry. Angie will either get what she wanted, or she would make his life miserable," the insider claimed.