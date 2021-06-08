Angelina Jolie ‘Ruins’ Brad Pitt’s ‘New Romance’ Amid Custody Battle?

Is Angelina Jolie using her custody battle to destroy Brad Pitt’s love life? One report says Jolie is doing all she can to keep Pitt and Andra Day apart. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Angelina Ruin’s Brad’s New Romance’

According to New Idea, Pitt has reluctantly decided to end things with Andra Day. The two had apparently been having some fun together, but Pitt can’t afford to risk any publicity. A source says, “It was a bit of casual fun, but he can’t afford to be linked to anyone right now with the divorce going his way.”

Now that Day and Pitt have been linked, he has no choice but to avoid her, the magazine says. An insider explains, “The last thing he wants is having one his paramours dragged into his court battle — and Angelina’s lawyer is capable of doing anything.” Pitt was just recently granted joint custody over five of his children, but a disappointed Jolie is apparently not done yet. The story concludes with a source saying, “She will appeal it with everything she’s got and maintains it’s far from over.”

First, we need a bit of background. Last month, Pitt was awarded joint custody, but Jolie is disputing the verdict because she feels some critical evidence was excluded. She’s not disputing Pitt’s joint custody, but rather the finer details. She’s trying to get a new judge on the case, so this ugly mess appears to be far from over.

That being said, Pitt is free to date whomever. He’s been legally single since 2019, which New Idea knows. It has used that fact in multiple stories, including an egregious one about Pitt getting married to Jennifer Aniston. We also know that he had a brief fling with Nicole Poturalski last year and she was never called into court. This only casts further doubt onto this story.

There’s No Day And Pitt

While there’s no legal reason for Day and Pitt to be apart, this relationship is still mightily overblown. The two were apparently flirting at the Academy Awards, but that’s the last time they publicly interacted. Pitt literally can’t talk to a woman without a tabloid making a story out of it.

Ultimately, this story is just another attempt for this tabloid to make Jolie out to be the ultimate villain in Pitt’s life. She’s fighting for her children just like Pitt, but tabloids need villains. This tabloid can’t even explain how Jolie is ruining Pitt’s love life other than just saying that she is. That’s not sufficient evidence, so this story is bogus.

Other Tall Tales

New Idea claimed Pitt won his custody battle in October of 2020, many months before any ruling came down. It also claimed Pitt would spoil the Friends reunion, but he had nothing to do with it. This tabloid has no insight into Pitt’s life whatsoever. Stick to Gossip Cop for the latest Pitt news.

