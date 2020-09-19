Angelina Jolie Reportedly Starving Herself Again

The tabloid goes so far as to speak to a “nutrition expert” who said that “her weight is dangerously low” and explained why it could be a bad thing for her. The article goes on to rehash the state of the divorce case and adds that Jolie “is also down in the dumps after Brad” was spotted with model Nicole Poturalski. The tabloid finishes its distasteful article by quoting a “longevity expert” who says that losing this weight could hurt her immune system, thus increasing her chance of “developing COVID-19.”