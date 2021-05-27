Angelina Jolie Playing ‘Struggling Single Mom’ In Court To Force Brad Pitt To Go Broke In Divorce Settlement?

Was Angelina Jolie purposefully avoiding starring in big, blockbuster movies in order to trick the courts into getting Brad Pitt to pay her more in financial support in the pair’s ongoing divorce? A tabloid accused Jolie of trying to ensure that Pitt will be “broke with no kids!” Gossip Cop looked into the accusation and can set the story straight.

New Idea reported a few months back that Angelina Jolie was taking “playing dirty” to a new level with her latest tactic against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. According to the tabloid’s sources, Jolie could be “deliberately limiting her income to low-budget independent movies” in a devious bid to milk more financial support from Pitt in their divorce.

Angelina Jolie’s Alleged Second Way Of Breaking Brad Pitt In Their Divorce

In addition to allegedly attempting to bleed Pitt dry financially, Jolie was also supposedly trying to ruin the actor’s relationship with his children. “She’s still gunning for full custody,” the source whispered. “And if that happens, Brad will be paying her child support, plus alimony. In other words, he’ll be broke with no kids!”

Bizarrely, though it contradicts the whole point of the article, the tabloid admitted that Jolie was starring in the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Eternals. Marvel movies have consistently performed well over the years and there’s been little evidence that this flick would be any different, but the source insisted that Jolie had “no hope of it becoming a franchise.”

The outlet claimed The Eternals was Jolie’s sole source of “significant income” at the moment, so it evidently hadn’t heard of the actress’ recently released film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which was made by the little-known production company New Line Cinema and distributed by the similarly unheard of Warner Bros. Pictures. Did the writer of this article do any research whatsoever on Jolie’s projects? Because it really seems like this person had no idea what they were talking about.

Regardless, the source continued to spill their lies, claiming that Jolie was “doing everything she can to play the ‘struggling single mum’ card to the courts, and has even suggested she’ll have to streamline her staff.” The long-winded source then explained the tricky legal technique Pitt’s team employed to keep Jolie from finding a decent lawyer in LA. The alleged legal ploy included shopping Pitt’s case to the best lawyers LA had in 2019, which would mean that they couldn’t work with Jolie without experiencing a conflict of interest. Nothing about this story holds up to scrutiny.

Gossip Cop Calls Foul On This Rumor

The tabloid and its source brush off Jolie’s role in the upcoming Marvel movie as if it was nothing, but Marvel movies consistently bring in huge amounts of money and with Jolie’s star power, she was likely able to argue for a more than decent paycheck in exchange for her talents. That’s not to mention Jolie’s most recently released movie, which is by no means a “low-budget independent” film. It’s almost embarrassing how wrong this tabloid managed to get this rumor.

Then again, it’s not that surprising at all. New Idea is almost constantly churning out bogus stories, including the time the outlet claimed Jolie was “caught kissing” Mickey Rourke in an attempt to arouse Pitt’s jealousy. That was utterly ridiculous, not to mention false. More recently, the outlet claimed Jolie was desperate for money to fund her custody battle with Pitt, which totally contradicts this story which insists Jolie was purposefully beggaring herself to spite her ex-husband. This outlet clearly can’t keep track of its lies any longer.

More News From Gossip Cop

Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?



Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson



This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For



‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?



Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried