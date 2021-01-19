Angelina Jolie Planning Plastic Surgery To Get Back At Brad Pitt?

Angelina Never Got A Nip Or Tuck Done To Spite Brad And Jen

Gossip Cop had a lot to clear up about the report, but none of this was remotely true. For starters, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not back together. The former spouses did have a friendly interaction on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, but the two have clarified, several times, that they’re just good friends. As for Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie, it hasn’t been the smoothest transition. The pair are still entangled in a divorce/custody battle. But, the idea Jolie would spend millions of dollars to reconstruct her face for “revenge” is just plain silly. The actress is busy focused on her career and her children, not getting revenge on her former husband. Additionally, Jolie didn’t attend the Golden Globes last year because she wasn’t nominated in any categories.