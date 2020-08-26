Angelina Jolie Moving To London With Her And Brad Pitt's Children?

Pitt appears to be the central point of motivation for the move, as the tabloid says that Jolie "blocked her kids" from seeing "their cousins from Brad's side of the family." There is no evidence that any such barring has occurred, and even if it did, only the family would really know the "why" of no-showing a cousin's party, not this alleged insider — with a pandemic in addition to a dozen other personal factors, it doesn't make sense to speculate. Jolie and Pitt share joint custody over their children, so the idea of Jolie "blocking" all their family time is legally impossible anyway.