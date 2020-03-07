Did Angelina Jolie Get Married In France To A Billionaire?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Is Angelina Jolie married to a billionaire? Obviously not, but a tabloid reported one year ago that she was marrying an unnamed mystery billionaire in the same location in France where she married Brad Pitt in 2014. Gossip Cop busted the story last year and 365 days later, the tabloid still hasn’t corrected it.

Last March, Life & Style’s cover story proclaimed that Jolie had been dating a British billionaire and they were planning to get married at Chateau Miraval, her estate in France. The story, which heavily featured quotes from a supposed source, was filled with details that were almost certainly invented by the tabloid. “The hideaway is in the middle of nowhere so they can have all the privacy they need,” the so-called insider said. The tipster added, “He’ll spend weekends with her and can work from anywhere in the world from his laptop,” after Jolie moves to France permanently after the wedding.

One thing the outlet’s source didn’t know: the name of the man who Jolie was supposedly marrying. We as readers are supposed to trust a source that knows where the wedding will be, that Jolie is planning to relocate from Los Angeles to France permanently, and this billionaire’s work schedule, but doesn’t even know the man’s name? The source also never mentioned when this wedding was happening. The outlet also ignored the fact that Jolie wasn’t officially divorced from Pitt, so legally, she couldn’t marry anyway.

Gossip Cop busted the story after checking with an individual in Jolie’s camp, who assured us story was made up. It’s also worth noting that Jolie and Pitt’s divorce is still not finalized today. Obviously no mystery billionaire has emerged as the actress’s suitor either.

Life & Style has never clarified the story, of course, but it has connected Jolie with other men since this bogus report. In September, the outlet alleged Jolie was causing problems in Chris Hemsworth’s marriage after an “instant connection” connection with the Thor star. The two were part of a Marvel panel at Comic Con, so the tabloid invented a phony narrative about them flirting with each other and upsetting Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky. It wasn’t true, as Gossip Cop reported after checking with our source.

Just a couple of months later, the tabloid invented a new narrative about Jolie flirting with Kit Harington on the set of Marvel’s Eternals, which both are starring in. That scenario was also untrue. Jolie wasn’t interested in dating either married man, nor did she get married in France to a mysterious British billionaire.