Angelina Jolie Making Movie With Justin Theroux To 'Get Revenge' On Jennifer Aniston?

The tabloids have often insinuated Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux were dating or seeking vengeance against their former spouses, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, respectively. Last year, one tabloid reported Jolie was working on a movie with Theroux to spite Jennifer Aniston. Gossip Cop investigated the story. Here’s what we uncovered.
Twelve months ago, Heat asserted Jolie sought revenge against Aniston and was using Theroux to help her. According to the magazine, it wasn’t a secret the two A-list ladies didn't get along, but, at the time, things reportedly got worse after Brad Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday bash.
Although Gossip Cop confirmed nothing happened between Aniston and Pitt and her milestone celebration, Heat insisted Aniston slammed the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aniston's comments left Jolie peeved since the Salt actress is starring in the upcoming film, Eternals. The tabloid reported Jolie was “furious” at the “shade” Aniston threw at her and was ruthlessly pursuing a film project with Theroux for retaliation.
Heat’s insider further revealed that The Changeling actress knew “getting close to Justin in a professional setting” would “drive Aniston crazy.” The unnamed source added, “There were a number of projects that Justin is already attached to, and producers would love Ange to come on board. It's going to be a bitter pill for Jen to swallow, but Ange wants to send a clear message to her that they're even now, and she needs to be treated with more respect.”
Regardless of what Heat purported, Gossip Cop proved none of this was true. First, Jennifer Aniston’s comments were misconstrued. During an interview with Variety, the Bruce Almighty actress simply expressed disinterest in the Marvel film franchise. That wasn’t a direct insult to Angelina Jolie. Next, there weren’t any reports about Angelina Jolie working on a project with Justin Theroux. The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actor is actually on good terms with his former wife, therefore, he wouldn't “seek revenge” against her. Lastly, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Jolie who confirmed the article's untruth.
Additionally, we busted the tabloids for being wrong about Aniston, Theroux, and Jolie before. Two years ago, we debunked Heat for alleging that Theroux was begging Aniston for forgiveness. The publication claimed that the actor was ostracized by Hollywood due to his divorce. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative by noting that Theroux's career wasn't disrupted by his split from Aniston.
Last year, we dismissed a report from Life & Style that alleged that Theroux met Jolie’s children. The phony story was just another poor attempt to add fuel to the ongoing nonexistent drama between Jolie and Aniston.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.