Angelina Jolie 'Livid' With Gal Gadot Over 'Cleopatra' Role?

It’s likely a huge disappointment to Jolie that her Cleopatra film never got its day in the sun, but it seems very unrealistic that she’d be furious with Gal Gadot of all people over it. Jolie has been trying to get her film off the ground for almost a decade now, and a lot has changed in Jolie’s life since she first confirmed she wanted to play the Queen of the Nile. Besides, there can be more than one Cleopatra movie, which means Jolie still has a shot at the iconic role. This outlet probably just wanted to exploit the new film’s announcement in order to entice readers. This is far from the first time a tabloid has used Jolie’s well-publicized desire to play Cleopatra as evidence of a feud between herself and another A-list celebrity.