Angelina Jolie 'Livid' With Gal Gadot Over 'Cleopatra' Role?

Was Angelina Jolie “livid” with Gal Gadot because she’d “stolen” the role of Cleopatra? A tabloid reported that Jolie felt like Gadot had ruined her “dream” of playing the legendary Egyptian queen. Gossip Cop looked into the report and can add our own insight.
The National Enquirer claimed Angelina Jolie was bent way out of shape over the news that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot had been tapped to play Cleopatra in an upcoming film directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed Wonder Woman. Jolie, the tabloid posited, was positively “livid” that Gadot had swooped in underneath her and “stolen” the iconic role that Elizabeth Taylor had made famous.
“Angie’s dream was to play Cleopatra, the role that made Elizabeth Taylor an icon,” a source revealed. Jolie has been attached to a Cleopatra movie for nearly 10 years now, and has spoken over the years about her desire to play the Egyptian ruler. All those years have now gone to waste, the source told the tabloid, and Jolie knows just who to blame.
It was going to be the part that won Angie an Academy Award for Best Actress, and now that’s over thanks to Gal, who will be playing the Queen of the Nile instead.
“Angie is insulted and upset,” the source continued. “She feels she was born to play Cleopatra and it was no secret that she’d been working on the script and meeting with top directors for the project for years.” All that bitterness and resentment has allegedly found itself a target in Gal Gadot, the tipster ominously concluded.
Let’s just say Gal better not run into Angelina any time soon without a Roman general like Mark Antony to protect her!
How very convenient for the tabloid that the person Angelina Jolie was supposedly so “livid” with was also an A-list actress. The story would have been a bit harder to sell if the target of Jolie’s ire had been someone relatively less well-known, like the upcoming Cleopatra film’s director, Patty Jenkins. Though it can be argued that she’s just as guilty of “stealing” the Cleopatra film as Gal Gadot, the outlet strangely chose not to mention her at all.
It’s likely a huge disappointment to Jolie that her Cleopatra film never got its day in the sun, but it seems very unrealistic that she’d be furious with Gal Gadot of all people over it. Jolie has been trying to get her film off the ground for almost a decade now, and a lot has changed in Jolie’s life since she first confirmed she wanted to play the Queen of the Nile. Besides, there can be more than one Cleopatra movie, which means Jolie still has a shot at the iconic role. This outlet probably just wanted to exploit the new film’s announcement in order to entice readers. This is far from the first time a tabloid has used Jolie’s well-publicized desire to play Cleopatra as evidence of a feud between herself and another A-list celebrity.
Last year, two of the Enquirer’s sister outlets, OK! and Star, both claimed Jolie was battling with Lady Gaga after rumors emerged that the A Star Is Born actress was in the running to star as Cleopatra. The latter publication later insisted that Bradley Cooper would star in the film as well. Both accounts were entirely false, Gossip Cop found. Clearly, tabloids aren’t the place to go for casting news.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.
