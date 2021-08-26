Angelina Jolie Leaving Hollywood, Taking Kids To London?

Is Angelina Jolie still planning to move to London? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Angelina Jolie moving across the world to keep her children away from Brad Pitt. Let’s look back on this story to see what happened.

Angelina Jolie’s Big Move

Jolie announced to the media that she was planning to move her six children to London, Woman’s Day reported. Jolie, the story said, wanted to keep the children from Pitt and his side of the family. Jolie recently prevented her kids from attending a get-together at Pitt’s cousin’s house, which is all the evidence this tabloid needed.

This was a popular narrative at the time. Jolie did tell Harper’s Bazaar, “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18.” This got tongues wagging, but a trusted source close to the situation assured Gossip Cop the rumor was not true. Her youngest kids were 12, and Pitt still has his own visitation rights, so we debunked this flimsy story.

Is She Planning On Moving?

Nope! Jolie did not uproot her entire family of the pandemic just to keep them away from Pitt, nor have any legitimate reports emerged saying that a move is in the works. She recently did start traveling again, including a conspicuous visit to her ex Jonny Lee Miller. The Hackers stars sparked dating rumors, but those look unfounded in hindsight. The family also flew to Paris for a bit, so it’s been a travel-heavy summer.

The legal fight over the children rages on. She and Pitt appeared to be nearing an end, but then the judge got dismissed over a connection to Pitt’s attorneys. Pitt had been granted custody, but it looks like the case is restarting from scratch. Until this custody battle ends, Jolie would legally have an incredibly hard time taking the kids to London for more than a trip.

Jolie also set up an Instagram recently and quickly scored 1 million followers, breaking Jennifer Aniston’s record in the process. She’s also set to make her Marvel debut in the upcoming Eternals. 2021 has already been a banner year for Jolie, and it promises to only get brighter.

Other Tall Tales

Woman’s Day continues to publish ridiculous stories about the Wanted star. It recently claimed Jolie and Pitt were battling over a birthday party. There’s no proof that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s birthday wreaked any havoc whatsoever. It also purported that Jolie and Miller have been dating for years, but they don’t even appear to be dating now.

Jolie still lives in Hollywood, and will for at least another five years. Hopefully, by then, the custody battle will finally be over.