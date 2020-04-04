Angelina Jolie Dragging Jennifer Aniston Into Court Because Brad Pitt Introduced Her To Kids?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Is Angelina Jolie planning on dragging Jennifer Aniston into her custody battle with Brad Pitt? That’s the report coming from one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigated the story and determined it was false.

The Globe claims Jolie plans on forcing Aniston to testify against Pitt in an upcoming custody battle. A source tells the outlet Jolie was enraged to discover Pitt had introduced the former couples’ three youngest children to Aniston.

Apparently, she’d already been seething with rage over Aniston and Pitt’s friendly reunion backstage at the SAG awards earlier this year, and this alleged introduction to the kids pushed her over the edge. A dubious source for the outlet claims, “Angie’s telling people that Brad and Jen are going to pay for that.”

Referring to the Maleficent star as “spiteful,” the publication quotes a supposed “insider” who says, “Angie means to drag Jen into court and have her cross-examined by her pit-bull lawyers.” The suspicious insider goes on to say that this supposed “cross-examination” would cover “everything from Brad’s interaction with his kids, things he’s said about Angie, the other women he’s been seeing and what the exact nature of her relationship with Brad is now.”

Though she’s using the information to positively affect her side in the custody battle, the kids aren’t Jolie’s sole reason for dragging Aniston into this, according to the phony report. “Angie means to embarrass and humiliate Jen. She’ll be in the room too, taking pleasure in making Jen squirm,” alleges the so-called source.

The bogus article contends Pitt took things to the next level by introducing the former couple’s three youngest children to Aniston, the insider claims. Now Jolie is getting her revenge by pumping Aniston for information. “That’s why she wants her cross-examined about what Brad’s said to her about his marriage, his affairs with other women and what else he exposes the kids to.” Gossip Cop investigated this the rest of the story and found it to be completely false.

The only truth in this story is that Jolie filed legal documents last month regarding the custody of her and Pitt’s shared children, as reported by The Blast. No one except those involved with the case knows what those documents contain, however, since Pitt and Jolie have the documents sealed for privacy and only appear in front of a private judge to settle their legal matters. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Aniston who told us the rest of the story is completely fabricated. This is a tired narrative that tabloids continually push, but in reality, there is no such drama.

As we’ve said many times before, Pitt and Aniston are not in a relationship. The Globe has also claimed before that Jolie was in a fury over Aniston and Pitt’s friendly greeting during the SAG awards, which Gossip Cop also busted. The Salt actress is not at all affected by Pitt’s purely cordial relationship with Aniston.