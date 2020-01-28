Angelina Jolie Tells Jennifer Aniston That Brad Pitt Is Cheating On Her?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Angelina Jolie call up Jennifer Aniston to tell her that Brad Pitt is cheating on her? That’s the crazy storyline in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk every aspect of it.

The latest NW cover story kicks off by claiming Pitt and Aniston are back together and also expecting a baby. “They’re keeping it on the down-low, but they’re so bloody excited – as you can imagine,” an alleged source tells the outlet. “Jen’s always wanted a child, but the timing was never right. Now it couldn’t be better.” This baby section isn’t referenced on the magazine’s cover, which just focuses on Jolie’s involvement in the phony story. If Pitt and Aniston were expecting a child, and the tabloid had the exclusive scoop, are we to believe it wouldn’t be the breaking news used for the cover?

Instead, Jolie becomes the main focus of the bogus article. According to the magazine, the Maleficent star got drunk and phoned Aniston following her public reunion with Pitt at the SAG Awards. As the story goes, Jolie was sent to Aniston’s voicemail but left a taunting message saying “Brad’s already cheating on her and that he’ll never change his spots.” The magazine doesn’t bother to explain how Jolie went about getting Aniston’s phone number.

From there, the anonymous insider says Aniston “didn’t believe her for a second,” adding, “You have to remember, this isn’t Jen’s first round with Ange. All Jen thinks is how sad it is that Brad’s kids have to see their mom so twisted with jealousy.” The seemingly phony source further predicts that Jolie “will be spitting even more venom” once she hears about the (nonexistent) baby.

Separate spokespeople have assured Gossip Cop several times that Pitt and Aniston haven’t rekindled a romance. Trusted outlets such as People magazine have also confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are just friends. It goes without saying, but in addition to not being back together, the exes aren’t expecting a child. Jolie never drunk dialed Aniston and taunted her either. The tabloid’s cover story is pure fiction.

NW keeps printing ridiculous reports on the subject. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Jolie was getting “revenge plastic surgery” following Pitt and Aniston’s reunion. Shortly before that, the magazine said Jolie was pursuing Justin Theroux after learning that Pitt and Aniston had gotten “engaged.” These fake scenarios are getting increasingly absurd. The tabloid’s latest story involving a pregnancy and a scathing voicemail is more nonsense.