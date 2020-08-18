Angelina Jolie IS NOT Planning To Move To London With Her Family

Jolie, whose long-running divorce from Brad Pitt is still very much in play here, has fond memories of living in Richmond, according to the story. She lived there with Pitt and their kids for a brief time in 2011 and loved her time there. Her plan, according to the Mirror, is for the kids to split time between London with Jolie and Los Angeles with Pitt. Jolie is quoted in the story as well, saying, “I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world, not just learning about it but living it, having friends around the world.”