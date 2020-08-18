Angelina Jolie IS NOT Planning To Move To London With Her Family

Angelina Jolie is considering moving to London once the dust settles on her divorce from Brad Pitt, according to a report from this week. Gossip Cop investigated the claim, and here’s what we’ve found.
A story posted this week by the Mirror reports that Jolie, “has her heart set on relocating to plush Richmond in south-west London.” An insider tells the paper, “She believes it’s a perfect environment for the kids, from a cultural standpoint and educationally.” The outlet’s insider adds, “She has been looking into properties in the south-west London area as well as the logistics of how this would be workable once lockdown is lifted.”
Jolie, whose long-running divorce from Brad Pitt is still very much in play here, has fond memories of living in Richmond, according to the story. She lived there with Pitt and their kids for a brief time in 2011 and loved her time there. Her plan, according to the Mirror, is for the kids to split time between London with Jolie and Los Angeles with Pitt. Jolie is quoted in the story as well, saying, “I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world, not just learning about it but living it, having friends around the world.”
Jolie is not planning to move to London. Gossip Cop reached out to our own trusted source close to the situation, who confirmed with us that the story is false. What the paper did was simply twist the words from Jolie, as quoted in the story, from an interview with Harper’s Bazaar and invent a tall tale around the deliberate misquote.
While Jolie does think understanding the world from different perspectives is important, as she has shown with her numerous charitable and humanitarian endeavors, not to mention her multicultural family, she is not planning to move the whole clan to London. Furthermore, with the final details of her divorce still pending, it’s unlikely a judge would allow her to move with the kids thousands of miles away from their father if she even wanted to, which she doesn’t.
After what has seemingly been a very bitter few years for Jolie and Pitt, the two appear, at least publicly, to be getting along better than they have since they split in 2016. Pitt was even spotted at Jolie’s house recently. Of course, what was almost certainly just a visit to see the kids has been blown up in the tabloids as something else entirely.
Last month, after Pitt was photographed leaving Jolie’s house, the Globe published a phony report claiming that they were planning a family vacation together. Gossip Cop debunked the claim and pointed out that the couple has no plans to reconcile but are working hard to co-parent their children.
Still, a couple of weeks later, Woman’s Day ran its own bogus report alleging that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were “calling off their divorce.” Once again, Gossip Cop stepped in to correct the false reporting for the same reasons the couple are not taking any vacations together any time soon.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.