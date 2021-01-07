Angelina Jolie 'Hooking Up' With Justin Theroux?

We've Heard This Story Many Times Before

Regardless of what the tabloid tried to insinuate, this isn’t an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Angelina Jolie never plotted to use Justin Theroux to get back at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The whole narrative was just silly and ridiculous. Following her split from Pitt, Jolie has stated that she is focused on herself and her children. Also, even though Theroux and Aniston split in 2018, the two have remained close. Therefore, the idea that he would do anything to specifically hurt Aniston is absurd. The tabloids often try to pit Jolie and Theroux together in hopes of creating more drama in the ongoing Jen-Brad-Ang triangle.