Angelina Jolie 'Hooking Up' With Justin Theroux?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Angelina Jolie hooked up with Justin Theroux out of spite against Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Gossip Cop investigated the report at the time. Since the tabloids use this narrative so often, we were skeptical of the story. Today, Gossip Cop is revisiting the tale.
Last January, NW declared that Jolie “made it her mission” to sleep with Theroux after learning that Aniston and Pitt were engaged. Gossip Cop had already corrected the notion that Pitt and Aniston got engaged the month the story came out. Still, the tabloid asserted that Jolie "relentlessly pursued" Theroux. “She bombarded him with script offers and flirty texts, and made it clear via mutual acquaintances that she thinks he was way too good for Jen,” an insider revealed.
The informant further argued that the Maleficent actress managed to win Theroux over by stroking his "enormous ego," and the two couldn't get enough of each other. "Justin blew Ange's mind with his bedroom skills. For all his supposed arrogance, the guy is an incredible lover and his intensity is a real turn-on for Angelina, as is the taboo nature of their affair,” the tabloid’s source added. We’d like to point out it's a bit strange this insider would know intimate details about this alleged hookup. Most of the time, celebrities aren’t that forthcoming with information about their sex life.
In the conclusion of this twisted tale, the insider disclosed that Pitt and Aniston would flip out once they learned about the "passionate affair" between their respective exes. "But,” the source divulged, “that didn't faze Ange or Justin. In fact, it was a big incentive to keep this going."
Regardless of what the tabloid tried to insinuate, this isn’t an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Angelina Jolie never plotted to use Justin Theroux to get back at Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The whole narrative was just silly and ridiculous. Following her split from Pitt, Jolie has stated that she is focused on herself and her children. Also, even though Theroux and Aniston split in 2018, the two have remained close. Therefore, the idea that he would do anything to specifically hurt Aniston is absurd. The tabloids often try to pit Jolie and Theroux together in hopes of creating more drama in the ongoing Jen-Brad-Ang triangle.
For instance, in 2018, NW ran a similar account by claiming that Angelina Jolie sought revenge against Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Once again, the magazine argued that Jolie would use Justin Theroux in her vendetta, but Gossip Cop debunked the story. There were also times the publication made incorrect stories about Jolie's flings with other celebrity men.
Around the same time, the outlet asserted that Jolie quietly dated Keanu Reeves. Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the actress who confirmed it wasn’t true, proving that this tabloid has no idea about what's going on the star's life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
