Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Angelina Jolie is not suffering a health crisis after seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston supposedly rekindle a romance. That’s the premise of a bogus new tabloid story. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Frail Ange’s Shocking Collapse!” reads the headline of NW’s latest cover story. According to the magazine, Jolie is having a meltdown over the idea of her estranged husband getting back together with his first wife. “Angelina can barely stand up without collapsing,” a so-called “spy” tells the outlet. “She is always lightheaded. Her assistants rarely let her walk anywhere by herself in case she keels over.”

The alleged tipster adds, “It’s no surprise given what Angie eats – or doesn’t. You are lucky if you can force two grapes a day into her mouth alongside her usual mainlining of caffeine. And it doesn’t take a genius to know why.”

From there, the outlet exploits the recent news that Jolie and Pitt’s two oldest daughters, Shiloh and Zahara, underwent separate surgeries. The supposed source claims Pitt brought Aniston to the hospital to visit his daughters, and Jolie went “over the edge” when she came “face to face” with them. “Angie’s been consumed with rage and not much else from that moment.”

The tabloid’s article is predicated on the false notion that Pitt and Aniston are back together, which isn’t the case. Separate spokespeople for both stars have assured Gossip Cop countless times that they’re not a couple again. Reputable outlets such as People magazine have similarly confirmed that Pitt and Aniston haven’t romantically reconciled.

Jolie isn’t suffering a health crisis over an imaginary scenario. Gossip Cop reached out to an individual in the actress’s camp, who assures us it’s all nonsense. Also, when Pitt skipped the BAFTAs last month to be by Zahara’s side as she recovered from surgery, he most certainly wasn’t joined by Aniston.

The tabloid’s storyline isn’t original. In January, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for falsely claiming Jolie was “refusing to eat” because of Pitt and Aniston’s reunion. As for NW, the outlet wrongly reported last month that Jolie was adopting a baby “out of spite” because Pitt was expecting a child with Aniston. Not a single aspect of that article was true, and this latest story makes no mention of any babies on either side.

Also in January, Gossip Cop called out the publication for making up a story about Jolie getting “revenge plastic surgery” following Pitt and Aniston’s reunion. This ongoing saga is baseless.