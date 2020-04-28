Angelina Jolie Furious Over Brad Pitt’s Spending?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Angelina Jolie furious at Brad Pitt‘s spending on expensive building projects? That’s what one tabloid has claimed this week. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be totally untrue.

The latest issue of the National Enquirer is claiming that Pitt has been pouring millions of dollars into renovating and building on his various properties, which a supposed “source” says Jolie is rather upset over. The One Upon A Time In Hollywood actor allegedly “wants to add a couple of mini-properties onto the compound in L.A.,” in addition to building a lake house in Missouri, “which the kids will inherit one day.”

But Jolie, the dubious insider says, is currently “hemorrhaging cash” and “wants money now” from her ex-husband. Much of her money is allegedly tied up in “retirement savings” and legal bills in the continued divorce proceedings with Pitt. “Angie figures it is only reasonable that Brad help her out,” the shady source reports, since “she believes it’s his fault the family split up in the first place.” Pitt, meanwhile, supposedly feels that “he’s been bailing her out and bankrolling her lifestyle for more than five years!” The source finishes by saying that Jolie believes the projects are “a waste of money that could be set aside for the kids’ college funds as well as their day-to-day living.”

A lot about this story is pretty suspicious. Gossip Cop already looked into a different phony claim from the Enquirer that Pitt was building that Missouri lake house as a “love nest” for himself and Jennifer Aniston, with whom the tabloid insists he’s in a relationship. (He isn’t.) But in this article, published in the same issue, the tabloid suggests he’s investing in these projects “to secure his kids’ future.” Likewise, the article says that Jolie needs the money to cover her legal fees, then implies that she wants Pitt to set the money aside for their kids’ college funds. The tabloid is ridiculously inconsistent, both from article to article and within this story.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Pitt to find out more about the situation. We were told the story was false. No other outlet has reported anything about Pitt renovating or building any property. And even if he was, Jolie is a Hollywood star herself: in 2018, she was one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. While it’s likely she’s taking payments from Pitt for childcare, there’s absolutely no reason to think she’s “struggling.”

Like every other tabloid at the supermarket checkout, the Enquirer loves making up stories about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, typically with Jennifer Aniston thrown in to complete the supposed love triangle. In February, for example, Gossip Cop debunked a report from the untrustworthy publication alleging that Jolie was preventing Pitt from seeing their kids by creating scheduling conflicts.

In March of last year, the tabloid imagined that Jolie was moving her kids to New York for the same nefarious purpose – which she wasn’t. The tabloids really need to stop exploiting Pitt and Jolie’s ongoing custody arrangements just to make a quick buck.