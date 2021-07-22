Angelina Jolie ‘Furious’ After ‘Hands-On Dad’ Brad Pitt Fires All Of Their Nannies?

Brad Pitt just won 50/50 custody of his six kids with Angelina Jolie. Now, one tabloid is claiming his ex-wife is furious with him for firing their children’s nannies. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Pitt Taking Control?

“Brad’s ripping up his single-parenting playbook and changing the rules considerably,” an unnamed source tells the National Enquirer. According to the outlet, this meant firing his children’s nannies. “Before, he and Angie shared the nannies and their expenses, but he simply doesn’t need all this help and told them their services were no longer needed.”

This decision apparently did not go over well with Jolie. “Angie’s furious because the nannies were a way for her to keep tabs on the kids. She’s NOT happy about this but there’s nothing she can do, and Brad knows it,” the source says.

Since the supposed firings, the outlet is purporting Pitt will stay in the LA area from now on. “He told his team that he wanted to shoot in Los Angeles and keep as close to ‘normal’ 9 to 5 hours as possible. That’s why his next two movies, Bullet Train and Babylon, were planned as 90 percent Los Angeles shoots,” the insider spills. “His only goal is to become a full-time father again after all the drama.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

The Enquirer doesn’t seem to understand family court. The worst thing Pitt can do now is make disastrous changes to the court-approved parenting plan. Firing the nannies would be something he would need to decide on with Jolie. The actress’ lawyers made it clear when Pitt was awarded shared custody that she would appeal the decision. Pitt is probably treading water right now, not making waves.

Also, it makes no sense for Jolie to use her employees to spy on her ex when her youngest kids are 13 years old. They could easily spill any secrets about their dad to their mom on their own, and the whole secret espionage angle seems more like a shot at the actress than a real tip from a legitimate source.

The Angelina Jolie Rumors Get Nasty

The Enquirer has been wrong about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the past. In 2017, the outlet went back and forth on stories claiming the actress was dying. That same year, the publication claimed Jolie had fled the U.S. and uprooted her kids to London to get back at Pitt. Again, such a change would not please the court. Earlier this year, the magazine reported Pitt had threatened Jolie with harassment charges because he was so frustrated by their long-running divorce. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

