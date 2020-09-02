Angelina Jolie Flirting With Chris Hemsworth And Causing Marriage Problems For The 'Thor' Star?

How Are Things Going For Pataky And Hemsworth?

One year later and Hemsworth is still wed. Pataky was recently interviewed about her supposed idyllic marriage, but she said like any marriage it’s filled with ups and downs: “It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple… no way.” This same tabloid ran an article last November that the two were only staying together for the kids, and this interview certainly disproves that idea. Hemsworth and Pataky do things just for themselves, and while it may not be perfect, it sure seems like a solid marriage.