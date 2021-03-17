Angelina Jolie Files Court Documents Hinting At Alleged Domestic Abuse As Part Of Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie recently filed court documents claiming to have proof of alleged domestic abuse for her divorce trial against Brad Pitt. Additional court documents concern the potential testimony of the former couple’s three minor children.

Court Filings Hint At Domestic Abuse Allegations

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce battle has been raging on since 2016, and new documents reveal a new twist in the proceedings. According to The Blast, Jolie has filed documents claiming to have “proof and authority” to support her allegations of domestic abuse against Pitt.

Pitt was previously investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child abuse following an altercation between himself and Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, on a private plane. The actor was eventually cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but the incident is widely believed to be a reason Jolie filed for divorce.

Other court documents indicate the possibility that Jolie and Pitt’s youngest children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, could provide testimony in the case. Both Pitt and Jolie would have to give their permission, however. The three older children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, could testify if they choose, since they are adults in the eyes of the court.

Undoubtedly, the tabloids will use these court documents to push the false narrative that Angelina Jolie is purposefully dragging out her divorce from Brad Pitt. The disreputable outlets already use any excuse to paint Jolie as the villain. Gossip Cop will continue to monitor the on-going legal proceedings.