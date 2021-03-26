Angelina Jolie Desperate For Money To Fund Custody Battle, Selling Possessions?

Has Angelina Jolie‘s divorce from Brad Pitt drained her bank account? That’s the tune multiple tabloids are singing. Gossip Cop has looked into the claims and can report back.

Angelina Jolie Broke And Begging For Work?

A recent article from New Idea claimed that Jolie was asking her acting friends for favors since her lengthy divorce had exhausted her finances. Jolie and Pitt’s divorce has dragged on for years now, and the legal battle has no doubt been expensive. The article insisted that the financially struggling-Jolie was asking Ellen Pompeo to help her secure work. The actress had not only been struggling to see her divorce through, but also had failed to land any new roles, according to the article.

Gossip Cop set the record straight by pointing out the article’s complete lack of evidence. There’s nothing to suggest that the wealthy actress is in need of financial or career assistance. Despite the messy divorce, Angelina Jolie remains one of the biggest names in Hollywood and continues to book roles.

Losing Custody Over Financial Woes?

Woman’s Day reported in recent article that Angelina Jolie’s financial woes could jeopardize her chances of winning custody of her children. The magazine insisted that Jolie could possibly be deemed unfit for custody due to her finances. The publication even alleges that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s child Shiloh would likely choose to live with Pitt.

Gossip Cop saw through the ridiculous claim. Again, Jolie is not broke. The actress is not “living beyond her means” as the article insists. Despite the tabloid’s claims from an alleged insider, no custody decisions have been made. Besides, there’s no way the family would entrust such intimate information to the public before any custody decisions have even been made.

Angelina Jolie Selling Paintings To Stay Afloat?

The press has been particularly excited by Jolie’s recent auctioning of an expensive painting. The Enquirer recently claimed that she was selling the art to make ends meet in the face of the numerous legal fees she had acquired. The tabloid also claimed that Jolie was selling the painting to spite Brad Pitt since it had been a gift from him.

Gossip Cop was quick to point out that neither scenario seemed likely. Again, Angelina Jolie is not in need of the money. Additionally, Pitt hasn’t reacted to the news, and there’s nothing to indicate that it was specifically done to spite him, as many articles are claiming. Most likely, the painful divorce has Jolie wanting to purge the reminder of her ex-husband from her home and nothing more.

