 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Desperate For Cash, Trying To Land A Billionaire Boyfriend?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, August 19, 2021
Angelina Jolie smiling in a purple dress
(Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images)

Is Angelina Jolie on the prowl for a rich new boyfriend? On tabloid insists Jolie is strapped for cash and looking for a beau with the funds to maintain her lavish lifestyle. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Cash-Hungry’ Angelina Jolie Searching For ‘Big-Bucks Boyfriend’?

This week, the Globe reports Angelina Jolie has hit hard times financially and is searching for a wealthy new boyfriend to bolster up her bank account — and give her a status boost in Hollywood. According to the report, Jolie has drained her finances in her legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt. While the legal fees just keep adding up, the magazine insists Pitt is also preventing her from selling her share of Château Miraval, her and Pitt’s French estate.

An inside source dishes, “Angelina is frantic for cash. She hasn’t banked anywhere near enough to support her lifestyle in the past few years, and she’s also taken an earnings hit from the pandemic.” The insider then adds that Jolie has been inspired by her actress pal Salma Hayek, who married fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault in 2009. “Because Salma married a billionaire, she is treated differently than almost any actress Angie has ever worked with,” the source snitches. “Now Angie will limit her romantic prospected to high financial achievers going forward — and not be so caught up with looks and superficial career stuff.”

Angelina Jolie Setting Her Sights On Dating A Billionaire?

So, is it true Jolie is looking for a billionaire boyfriend? We seriously doubt it. From what we can tell, Jolie has been focused on the health and happiness of her family — not looking for a wealthy beau. Her custody battle with Pitt is far from over now that Jolie has won the appeal to remove the judge from her and Pitt’s divorce case. And despite the tabloid’s claims that the actress is strapped for cash, Jolie’s reported net worth reaches far past $100 million.

Furthermore, it’s interesting that the magazine namedrops actress Salma Hayek without bothering to mention that the reason they’re connected is that she and Jolie worked together on the Marvel film Eternals. The film is set to release this fall, and if Marvel’s films from the past few years are any indication, Jolie clocked a significant paycheck from the project. It’s clear Jolie’s finances are just fine.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve busted a story like this one. A few weeks ago, Gossip Cop investigated a story from the National Enquirer claiming Jolie was “frantic for cash” after Pitt blocked her sale of their winery. It’s obvious the Globe’s report was piggybacking off of this tale from the Enquirer, which we found to be totally false at the time.

The Tabloid On Angelina Jolie

The Globe has been far from trustworthy in the past when it comes to Angelina Jolie. Last year, the magazine invented a story about Jolie being the “neighbor from hell.” Then the outlet claimed Jolie was a “cougar” and was teaching The Weeknd to be her “boy-toy booty call.” The tabloid even alleged Jolie and Johnny Depp were seeing one another. Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted wherever Jolie is concerned.

