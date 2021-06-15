Angelina Jolie Dating Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller Again After Spotted At His Apartment?

Are Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller getting back together? Jolie’s recent trip to New York City has everyone buzzing that the two exes could be reconciling. Gossip Cop investigates.

A Brief History Lesson

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller met on the set of cult classic Hackers in 1995. They got married very quickly in 1996 and filed for divorce in 1999. The whirlwind romance did not end their friendship, however, and the two have remained close for decades.

Rekindled Romance?

During a visit to the big apple, Jolie was spotted visiting Miller’s apartment. She came equipped with a bottle of wine and left at 10:30 on a Friday night. Tongues started wagging immediately because both Jolie and Miller are single. This certainly looked like a recipe for romance.

Probably Just A Visit

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited, everyone’s keeping an eye out for the next great reunion, but perhaps they should move elsewhere. A source close to Jolie told People that Miller’s son and Jolie’s son are both friends, and they were present for the reunion.

With the presence of children, a romantic reunion feels tremendously unlikely. This sounds like more of a playdate than a romantic entanglement, so Gossip Cop doesn’t think they’re getting back together. Furthermore, Miller is based in New York while Jolie lives in Los Angeles, so dating would be logistically unadvisable.

Is Love In The Air?

Jolie is hounded by tabloids. As her divorce trudges along, many are waiting to see who she could date next. Miller fits in that blank quite nicely, but tabloids have promoted other possibilities.

Woman’s Day recently claimed Jolie was secretly dating Diplo after she was spotted at his barbecue. That same tabloid connected Jolie to Johnny Depp, Keanu Reeves, and an Eternals stunt man. Needless to say, it is not a reliable source. All of these bogus stories show how desperate tabloids are for Jolie-related love stories, even if she isn’t.

While tabloids characterize Jolie as lonely and undateable, the truth is Jolie is focused on her family right now. Even this visit with Miller appears to be motivated by her children. Dating is simply not a priority for the Girl, Interrupted star.

A Miller and Jolie reunion would make the hearts of many sour, but it’s still murky if that’s even in the cards. They’ve been friends for far longer than they were ever spouses, so it may not be in the cards. That being said, Bennifer is back on so really anything can happen.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘On Verge Of Total Breakdown’ After ‘Huge Fights’ With Meghan Markle?



8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day



Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Saved Their Marriage’ After Cops Called To Their Home?



Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?



Christie Brinkley’s Instagram Video Of Daughter Alexa Has Fans Concerned