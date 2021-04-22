Angelina Jolie Cryptically Hints At Brad Pitt’s Role In Her Career Change

Angelina Jolie’s career has taken quite the turn in recent years, and the actress hinted in a recent interview that her divorce from Brad Pitt was the driving force behind the change. Jolie had been shifting her focus to directing, but after the two split in 2016, she found herself trading in directing jobs for acting gigs. Though the tabloids have insinuated that she did so in order to shore up cash, there’s another, much more practical reason for Jolie’s switch back to acting.

Angelina Jolie Blames Brad Pitt?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting her latest flick Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina Jolie talked about her decision to return to acting after spending the last several years pursuing a directorial career. In previous years, she directed films Unbroken and First They Killed My Father, but now she’s returning to the big screen on the other side of the camera.

“I love directing,” Jolie admitted, “but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.” The biggest change in Jolie’s “family situation” was, of course, her ongoing divorce and custody battle with fellow actor Brad Pitt. In order to be around more for her six children, she said, “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

Despite Jolie’s assurances that her return to acting has more to do with making herself available for her children, the tabloids have indicated that supposed money troubles have been behind Jolie’s recent financial decisions. For instance, Star reported in March that the actress sold an original painting by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill for $2.95 million because “she could use the money.”

What About Her Finances?

A so-called insider told the tabloid, “The divorce has cost an absolute fortune, and like every star in Hollywood, she’s not exactly rushing to the bank with $25 million-a-movie checks these days.” The story was embarrassingly wrong on multiple levels, starting with Jolie’s supposed inability to land a movie role.

She’s one of the leads of the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals as well as the star of the firefighting drama Those Who Wish Me Dead. Even with the difficulties posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jolie hasn’t struggled one bit to land a role. The tabloids can’t bring themselves to stop writing false reports about Jolie’s supposed money issues, despite the fact that their lies are utterly transparent.

