Angelina Jolie ‘Calling Off Divorce’ From Brad Pitt?

Nor are Jolie and Pitt getting back together. Pitt was spotted at Jolie’s home recently, but that wasn’t because she had lured him into any trap. The two share custody of their six children, so obviously Pitt will be at Jolie’s home from time to time, just as we’ll no doubt see Jolie at his home. It’s how co-parenting works and hardly signals that the divorce has been called off.