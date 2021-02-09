What Happened To Angelina Jolie's Brother, James Haven?

Later on in the evening, at the Vanity Fair awards show afterparty, Jolie gave her brother a quick (but not quick enough!) kiss on the lips, which all of the cameras caught. Unfortunately, the picture that resulted made the smooch look somewhat sexual and became major gossip fodder for the hungry media.

This wasn't the first time Jolie and Haven were photographed kissing at an event. The siblings shared a smooch at the Golden Globes earlier that year.