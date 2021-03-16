Angelina Jolie Broke And Begging For Work?

Has Angelina Jolie fallen on hard times. One story reports Jolie is begging friends for work. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Divorce Battle With Brad Is Bleeding Her Dry’

According to New Idea, Jolie’s finances have been depleted thanks to her court battle with Brad Pitt. A source says, “the court case is dragging out with so much back and forth and it’s chewing into her funds.” The source says Jolie “hasn’t taken on much work at all since they split four years ago, whereas Brad has been working and bringing in the cash.”

Jolie recently started selling some precious artwork as a way of making extra cash. After being photographed with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, a source speculates that Jolie could be asking Pompeo for work: “Ellen’s career is on a mild streak right now and things are comparatively dead for Angelina, so they could also be talking shop.”

None Of This Is True

It shouldn’t surprise you to learn that this sensationalized story is bogus. A source close to Jolie assured Gossip Cop this story is absolutely not true. Selling artwork is pretty common in Hollywood, and isn’t a legitimate sign of financial ruin. Jolie and Pompeo were spotted recently, but a source told People “Angelina and Ellen are friends and neighbors.” Getting dinner with a friend is hardly out of the ordinary.

She’s Kept A Busy Schedule

As for the myth that Jolie hasn’t been working while Pitt has, she produced and starred in Maleficent Mistress of Evil, and stars in Marvel’s Eternals. Her next film, Those Who Wish Me Dead debuts in May, and she produced and starred in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan. New Idea obviously didn’t do any research, or it would know better than to publish a story as transparently false as this.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Jolie was isolating herself from society. Since she just got dinner with Pompeo, that’s clearly false. This tabloid claimed Jolie was dating Bradley Cooper and… Brad Pitt. Jolie is still single and has not romantically reconciled with her ex-husband or Cooper.

New Idea also bizarrely reported that Jolie was being propositioned by Tom Cruise, Cruise and Jolie run in different circles, so there was no truth to that narrative. Jolie has stayed very busy while raising her children and going through the divorce. Since she’s a successful producer in her own right, Jolie has no need to beg friends for work. With Disney-money to fall back on, she’s not going to go broke any time soon, either.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Ashley Graham Normalizes Armpit Hair In Stunning Instagram Photo

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

Royal Baby Boom? Report Says Princess Beatrice And Kate Middleton Also Are Pregnant After Princess Eugenie Gave Birth Last Month

Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Iced Out’ Of Hoda Kotb’s Wedding Party?